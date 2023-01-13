ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball grabs comeback victory against Cal

This post was updated Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. At the end of the first quarter, the Bruins were trailing by 10 after turning the ball over seven times. But the blue and gold tied the game three times throughout the contest and forced four lead changes of their own to keep themselves in the game.
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball misses chance at upset with loss to No. 2 Stanford

This post was updated Jan. 13 at 10:57 p.m. The Bruins’ chances at an upset were crushed after a turbulent fourth quarter opposite the Cardinal. No. 8 UCLA (14-2,3-2 Pac-12) tied No. 2 Stanford (17-1, 5-0) at the half but was shut out as the underdog Friday evening in Pauley Pavilion. Looking to avenge last season’s blowout loss at home, the Bruins kept the Cardinal at bay for the better half of the contest. But a 15-0 Cardinal run to open the fourth quarter put the nail in the coffin.
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s volleyball claims victory over Princeton’s trash-talking Tigers

Amidst squeaks and shouts on the court, everyone could hear the Tigers’ bench. Their presence reverberated throughout the John Wooden Center – a gymnasium smaller than the Bruins’ usual home venue in Pauley Pavilion. They recited memes, choreographed sarcastic reactions and constantly applauded themselves. They all roared...
