This post was updated Jan. 13 at 10:57 p.m. The Bruins’ chances at an upset were crushed after a turbulent fourth quarter opposite the Cardinal. No. 8 UCLA (14-2,3-2 Pac-12) tied No. 2 Stanford (17-1, 5-0) at the half but was shut out as the underdog Friday evening in Pauley Pavilion. Looking to avenge last season’s blowout loss at home, the Bruins kept the Cardinal at bay for the better half of the contest. But a 15-0 Cardinal run to open the fourth quarter put the nail in the coffin.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO