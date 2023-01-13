Read full article on original website
Related
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
gcimagazine.com
Color of Change to Retailers: Remove 'Toxic' Hair Products and 'Anti-Blackness'
In a recent call to action, racial justice organization Color of Change urges consumers to sign a petition demanding that Target, ShopRite, Giant, Food Lion and other major retailers remove "toxic" products such as lye relaxers and hair dyes from shelves. The group cites studies linking the use of these products to several health issues as the driver for the petition, and the fact that these products are used disproportionately by Black consumers.
gcimagazine.com
The Inkey List Receives B Corp Certification
The Inkey List has announced it has received B Corp certification. The skin care brand has become carbon net zero certified. Its packaging is now 100% recycle-ready, with all of the bottles and tubes now a minimum of 50% PCR. The pumps have been switched to more sustainable mono-material and...
gcimagazine.com
Packaging for Beauty: Today's Trends & the Future
Beauty brands require several packaging services, which can mean multiple vendors and wasted time. That's why Premium Label & Packaging Solutions (PLPS) offers an extensive suite of products that range from traditional prime labels to highly specialized packaging solutions, typically not offered under one roof. With this model, they can support clients throughout an entire project, from package prototyping to market testing to full production runs and even post-print services.
gcimagazine.com
AS Beauty Enters Skin Care With Bliss Acquisition
AS Beauty has acquired Bliss—its first entry into skin care—in a move that signals the company's intention to diversify its growing portfolio. AS Beauty's owned brand portfolio consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty and Cover FX. Bliss World brand has seen strong reception and traction...
gcimagazine.com
John Legend Launching Unisex Skin Care Brand, Loved01
John Legend is launching a unisex skin care brand, Loved01, on February 1, 2023. The products are formulated in partnership with dermatologist Naana Boakye, MD-MPH, to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin. The formulations are specifically balanced to moisturize, nourish and uplift melanin-rich skin with natural ingredients that have a...
Comments / 0