In a recent call to action, racial justice organization Color of Change urges consumers to sign a petition demanding that Target, ShopRite, Giant, Food Lion and other major retailers remove "toxic" products such as lye relaxers and hair dyes from shelves. The group cites studies linking the use of these products to several health issues as the driver for the petition, and the fact that these products are used disproportionately by Black consumers.

9 HOURS AGO