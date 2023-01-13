Stanton, Ca. (Jan. 16, 2022) – At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo, (22) suffering from life-threatening injuries. Gallardo was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

STANTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO