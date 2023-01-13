Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
Stanton man arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend
Stanton, Ca. (Jan. 16, 2022) – At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo, (22) suffering from life-threatening injuries. Gallardo was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
newsantaana.com
A pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver in Westminster on Sunday
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at approximately 2:37 AM, officers at the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14300 block of Newland Street in reference to a subject down in traffic lanes. Upon arrival, the police officers found a deceased male victim in the northbound lanes...
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
newsantaana.com
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning in Santa Ana
On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:55 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a female pedestrian down in traffic lanes of the 2800 block W. 1st Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene, where they located the pedestrian in the roadway....
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Deputy Public Defender was killed in Rosarito, Mexico while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Orange County’s Deputy Public Defender, attorney Elliot Blair, was killed in Rosarito, Mexico on Friday, Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rosarito. Kim is also an O.C. Public Defender. Blair was in his early 30’s. Blair’s family claims that he...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s new Community Development Agency Director is a former City Councilman
The Community Development Agency (CDA) in Santa Ana has a new Director – former Santa Ana City Councilman Mike Garcia. The CDA oversees programs for economic development, job training, affordable housing, and downtown development, so it needs a leader who can wear many hats. Garcia brings a diverse professional...
newsantaana.com
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
newsantaana.com
There is a new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director in Santa Ana
The City of Santa Ana has hired Hawk Scott to serves as their new Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency Director. If you’ve attended any of our recent City events, you’ve probably seen Hawk Scott running around with the parks and rec team keeping the show running smoothly and sharing his great energy.
