bigislandnow.com

Fisherman missing after hooking ʻahi, going overboard

Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE

HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
HO'OLEHUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board crashed around 5 a.m. while on approach to the airport in Hoolehua. Kamaka Air, a local air...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Permit office of Kona Recreation Division to be relocated

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will be relocating Kona Recreation Division permit office from the West Hawai‘i Civic Center to Kailua Park, effective Feb. 1, 2023. The new permitting office will be located outside the Kona Community Aquatics Center building, 75-5530 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona....
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bodyshopbusiness.com

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+

A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The New Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2023

The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 and Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageants were held this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center. Savannah Gankiewicz, was crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2023, and Noelani Denisi took the title of Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2023. After winning the coveted crowns on Sunday, they both joined Living808 for the first television interviews of their reign. They shared a bit about themselves and their hopes for the year ahead.
HAWAII STATE
Military.com

Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

Gov. Green responds positively to groups seeking greater transparency

The following was issued as a news release by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2023. In a Jan. 6 letter, over two dozen community and media organizations suggested changes that could be implemented by executive order. inline. HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2023 >> Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

New disaster, emergency leadership for State of Hawaiʻi

The State of Hawaiʻi has new leadership dealing with disasters and emergencies. Luke Meyers will join the Office of Gov. Josh Green as State Disaster Management Advisor and retired Col. James D.S. Barros was named as the new Administrator for the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). The State...
hawaiinewsnow.com

The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island students can join conservation-based summer program

Kupu is preparing to host its 2023 Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Kupu is a leading conservation and youth education nonprofit in Hawai‘i. Summer program participants will receive intensive hands-on experience in the world of conservation, according to organizers.

