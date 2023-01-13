Read full article on original website
Hawai‘i police officers optimistic new chief Ben Moszkowicz can ‘turn things around’
After the retirement of Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, many officers described the department as lacking direction and leadership. With the recent hiring and swearing in of former Honolulu Police Maj. Benjamin T. Moszkowicz as the new chief, they are hopeful this will change. Moszkowicz — an...
Fisherman missing after hooking ʻahi, going overboard
Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
Text message scam targeting Hawaii residents
The islands have become the mark of scammers posing as the U.S. Postal Service in a grift using an inbox you might not expect.
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE
HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board crashed around 5 a.m. while on approach to the airport in Hoolehua. Kamaka Air, a local air...
Scammers using new tech. for old scam
Fake parking tickets are looking more real than ever. Because the Better Business Bureau said scammers are using new high-tech technology to print out phony tickets.
Permit office of Kona Recreation Division to be relocated
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will be relocating Kona Recreation Division permit office from the West Hawai‘i Civic Center to Kailua Park, effective Feb. 1, 2023. The new permitting office will be located outside the Kona Community Aquatics Center building, 75-5530 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona....
Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected...
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
Dallas/Houston/Austin/Atlanta to Hawaii | All Islands $185+
A Hawaii airfare skirmish broke out this morning between legacy Hawaii carriers American Airlines and United Airlines. As a result, the cost of flying on these routes is at least $200 less than normal roundtrip. You’ll need to act quickly today, January 16, to get these airfares. Dallas to...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
The New Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2023
The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 and Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageants were held this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center. Savannah Gankiewicz, was crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2023, and Noelani Denisi took the title of Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2023. After winning the coveted crowns on Sunday, they both joined Living808 for the first television interviews of their reign. They shared a bit about themselves and their hopes for the year ahead.
Air Force Returns Land Used for Apollo Program to State of Hawaii
More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. The 363-acre parcel, owned by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and long leased to the U.S. Air Force, is expected to be made available to DHHL beneficiaries, most likely for ranching and possibly farming.
Gov. Green responds positively to groups seeking greater transparency
The following was issued as a news release by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2023. In a Jan. 6 letter, over two dozen community and media organizations suggested changes that could be implemented by executive order. inline. HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2023 >> Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has...
New disaster, emergency leadership for State of Hawaiʻi
The State of Hawaiʻi has new leadership dealing with disasters and emergencies. Luke Meyers will join the Office of Gov. Josh Green as State Disaster Management Advisor and retired Col. James D.S. Barros was named as the new Administrator for the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). The State...
What's Trending: Eastern Sibera's temperature drops to over 100 degrees below zero
Dr. Naoto Ueno is also a two-time cancer survivor. Toyota dominated local sales with over 4,000 counted in the third quarter. 'The Splendid Table' shines spotlight on Hawaii food and culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Francis Lam's podcast, "The Splendid Table" is hosting an event featuring Hawaii chefs to...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
Hawai‘i Island students can join conservation-based summer program
Kupu is preparing to host its 2023 Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Kupu is a leading conservation and youth education nonprofit in Hawai‘i. Summer program participants will receive intensive hands-on experience in the world of conservation, according to organizers.
