KVUE
University of Texas bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, The University of Texas announced it banned TikTok on wired and Wi-Fi networks on campus due to security concerns. Shortly after, Texas A&M followed suit. All around the UT campus, cellphones were glued to students' hands. They said a good amount of time...
LIST: MLK Jr. Day events in the Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Jan. 16 is a federal holiday that marks the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the effects he has had on our current society. MLK Jr. Day is also the only national holiday that is specifically marked as a "National Day of Service." Here...
Texas universities block access to TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – The University of Texas at Austin has blocked access to the video-sharing app TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive requiring all state agencies to remove the app from government-issued devices, according to an email sent to students Tuesday.
Federal funding to help Austin develop substance abuse and prevention project
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, local leaders gathered in Austin to announce a new federally funded project to help address overdoses as a public health crisis in the Central Texas area. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin), a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, was joined by...
Man shot in Southeast Austin, nearby hospital under lockdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in Southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a nearby hospital being placed on lockdown. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and is located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
A legendary Austin radio deejay discovers a new role in life producing for the stage
AUSTIN, Texas — For nearly three decades, Dave Jarrott was the king of morning radio in Austin. Tens of thousands of listeners stuck in their cars on their way to work or school looked forward to hearing his off-the-wall humor and sharp observations wedged between the sounds of current rock hits and oldies.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
Central Texans honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, Jan. 15, would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, and Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The social justice and civil rights activist will be honored across the country, including right here in Central Texas. "The journey that King was on...
KVUE
Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack
KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
Austin firefighters respond to fire on deck of Shoal Creek Saloon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Shoal Creek Saloon experienced a fire inside the building Tuesday morning but still plans to be open for normal business hours. According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department (AFD), crews were on the scene of a structure fire located at 909 N. Lamar Blvd. The fire originated on Shoal Creek Saloon's deck. AFD firefighters were able to "knock down" the deck fire before it spread to the inside of the building.
West Campus booming with more development as quadruplex hits market for $1.5M
AUSTIN, Texas — The West Campus neighborhood near the University of Texas at Austin is booming with large apartment complexes and rising property values. Developments are going up all over the neighborhood in Austin. Construction is underway along Seton Avenue for one of the developments. According to LV Collective, an eight-story, 200-unit student housing project including a resort-style pool and sauna is going up.
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
Tesla planning more than $800M in growth at Austin campus, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla appears to be planning to add to its Austin manufacturing facility, based on documents filed with the State of Texas. Tesla's facility is already massive, clocking in at more than 10 million square feet for both battery and vehicle manufacturing. The "Gigafactory" campus also serves as Tesla's headquarters.
The Moody Center announces iHeart Radio Country Fest, Madonna for 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in December 2022. The Moody Center has announced a star-studded lineup coming to its stage later this year. The line-up for the iHeart Radio County Music Festival was announced on the entertainment center's Instagram page on Tuesday morning. The festival, taking place on May 13, will have two ticket pre-sales on Jan. 24 for Capitol One cardholders and on Jan. 27 for the general public.
Trudy's spinoff restaurant Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress to close
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a year after opening, Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress Avenue is reportedly set to close. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, the Trudy's group will continue operating in the space at 1600 S. Congress Ave. but will usher in a new concept this spring.
String of burglaries in South Austin leaves neighbors concerned
AUSTIN, Texas — For months, KVUE has reported about the staffing challenges the Austin Police Department (APD) is facing. For some, this has led to longer wait times when asking for help, leaving some Austin residents upset. One man said he's a victim of a recent string of burglaries...
Op-ed: EMS departments across the nation continue to face staffing, retention problems
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS chief co-authored an op-ed for EMS 1, a national magazine. Chief Robert Luckritz spoke about the current challenges departments all around the U.S. are seeing when it comes to staffing and retention. Current labor shortages are taking a toll on medics that...
Rodeo Austin announces 2023 concert lineup
AUSTIN, Texas — Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, Austin! Rodeo Austin has announced its 2023 main stage concert lineup. This year, Austin's rodeo will run from Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 25. Last year's rodeo was reportedly the most attended event of the year in Austin.
What does the bird flu mean for consumers?
AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted egg prices are up about 60% compared to a year ago. Inflation plays a role in this but the other reason comes down to the avian...
