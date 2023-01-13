ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys at Bucs Injury Report: Tyron Smith OK?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQqgv_0kE7jhjv00

On Friday here at The Star: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and center Tyler Biadasz are working fully in prep for the playoffs at Tampa.

FRISCO - The clock is ticking. And the Dallas Cowboys are excited about it.

They have talked for days about their optimism regarding "reinforcements'' to help them when face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Monday.

And on Friday here at The Star comes tangible proof: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and center Tyler Biadasz, two key starters who have missed recent weeks with injuries, officially practiced in full again and are are looking ready to return to the field Monday at Tampa.

And so, the feeling of optimism regarding the team's improving health - also including defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who also practiced but doesn't appear on the official report because he technically remains on IR but is within his 21-day window to return - means three "new'' starters should be in play against Tampa Bay.

Tyron Smith is dealing with an knee issue that the team believes is minor.

"Everything is pointing up,'' coach Mike McCarthy said a few days ago ... and that is mostly holding true, though on Thursday inside Ford Center at The Star, young defensive back Tyler Coyle seems to have sustained an apparent injury to his right knee.

The injury reportedly occurred during kickoff drills; Coyle, elevated last week from the practice squad to play in the Week 18 game at Washington that ended up being a loss , is working to emerge as a contender to play special teams for Dallas.

We will monitor all of that while CowboysSI.com itself plans to travel this weekend ... with Dallas and Tampa Bay kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT on "Monday Night Football'' ... with injury issues obviously central to the outcome.

Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

