Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the Great Bend Public Library
Bad things happen to good books. The staff at the Great Bend Public Library understands that. In an effort to keep people coming to the library, Monday, Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the library. Any item previously checked out, no matter how long ago, no matter the condition, may be returned that day and removed from the account as a checkout free of charge.
Hoisington Chamber looking for 2022 Citizen of the Year
For the last 59 years, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce has recognized that special person that lives or works in the community as its Citizen of the Year. The chamber is again accepting nominations through noon on Jan. 25, and Chamber Director Karen Baldyga said they are looking for someone who goes above and beyond.
Bleeding Kansas presentation to be held in Great Bend
On Jan. 30, the Barton County Historical Society’s Research and Collections Specialist, Linda McCaffery, will present a program on Bleeding Kansas for Kansas Day, 2023 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the program is $5 and members are admitted free.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/16)
Monday, Jan. 16 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
Great Bend debaters finish 8th in the state
The Great Bend High School debate students have spent the semester improving their thinking, researching and speaking skills. These previous two weekends provided an opportunity to show off those skills at four exclusive tournaments. This last weekend, January 13th and 14th, Great Bend Debate won 8th place at the KSHSAA...
Field events lead Barton men's track and field Graduate Classic
The Barton Community College men's track and field team opened the 2023 indoor season with eight national qualifying performances competing at the Graduate Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. Seven of the Cougars' qualifiers came from the field event performances as Barton mixed its track athletes...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (1/18)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3VqZdZv. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
New Ellinwood hospital inching toward groundbreaking date
The pieces continue to fall into place for the construction of a new hospital in Ellinwood. The hospital received a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but still needed to raise $1.25 million locally via a capital campaign to show community support for the new building. Ellinwood Hospital Foundation Director Kristy Rupe said the $1.25 million has been raised, and now the goal is to reach another million.
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use
A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Barton women's track and field opens season with six national qualifying performances
The Barton Community College women's track and field team opened the 2023 indoor season with six national qualifying performances competing at the Graduate Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cougars completed the two-day meet with the good start of six qualifiers in also recording two...
18 Years: Schartz reflects on time as Barton Co. Commissioner
Eighteen years and 900 meetings. That's how long Jennifer Schartz represented the Barton County Commission before deciding not to run for reelection in 2022. Schartz officially left the body on Jan. 9 as new Commission Donna Zimmerman was sworn in. "Throughout the 18 years, I really never saw myself as...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/13 - 1/15)
BOOKED: Quick Stukes on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended and Expired Tag, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Joy Little on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Adalberto Rios on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Joshua Smith on Barton...
Great Bend council approves $504K truck purchase
At last month’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the governing body delayed the purchase of a $514,000 Vac-Con Combination truck for the Public Works Department. The council stated they needed more time to research the large expense. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the purchase of the 2023 Freightliner Combination truck from Red Equipment that can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe, useful equipment when dealing with water main breaks.
Monday on Sports Day
- “On the Prowl” with Mike Courson who talks Great Bend Panther boys wrestling with head coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Looking for vendor’s for next summer’s farmers market in Great Bend
Like many things, attendance numbers are still recovering for the Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market following the COVID-19 pandemic. Barton County Health Educator Katelyn Sigler said she is looking for new vendors for the downtown market. Reserving a space for the summer farmers market is free, and you...
Kansas felon jailed after chase, standoff in Ellis County
ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges. Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, police were alerted to a possible erratic driver that was reported to be driving at high rates of speed through residential areas in the city of Ellis, according to a media release.
Cop Shop (1/16)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/16) At 3:37 p.m. heart problems were reported at 140 SE 10 Road. At 6:27 p.m. the K-9 was called out to 24th & Gano. At 7:31 p.m. breathing problems were reported at 67 NW 50 Avenue. Animal Complaint. At 9:20 p.m. an...
Two dead in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Two people died in a house fire on Saturday in Reno County. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, according to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. When they...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0