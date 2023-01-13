ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department

Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
GREAT BEND, KS
Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the Great Bend Public Library

Bad things happen to good books. The staff at the Great Bend Public Library understands that. In an effort to keep people coming to the library, Monday, Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the library. Any item previously checked out, no matter how long ago, no matter the condition, may be returned that day and removed from the account as a checkout free of charge.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hoisington Chamber looking for 2022 Citizen of the Year

For the last 59 years, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce has recognized that special person that lives or works in the community as its Citizen of the Year. The chamber is again accepting nominations through noon on Jan. 25, and Chamber Director Karen Baldyga said they are looking for someone who goes above and beyond.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/16)

Monday, Jan. 16 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend debaters finish 8th in the state

The Great Bend High School debate students have spent the semester improving their thinking, researching and speaking skills. These previous two weekends provided an opportunity to show off those skills at four exclusive tournaments. This last weekend, January 13th and 14th, Great Bend Debate won 8th place at the KSHSAA...
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (1/18)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3VqZdZv. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
New Ellinwood hospital inching toward groundbreaking date

The pieces continue to fall into place for the construction of a new hospital in Ellinwood. The hospital received a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but still needed to raise $1.25 million locally via a capital campaign to show community support for the new building. Ellinwood Hospital Foundation Director Kristy Rupe said the $1.25 million has been raised, and now the goal is to reach another million.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use

A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend council approves $504K truck purchase

At last month’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the governing body delayed the purchase of a $514,000 Vac-Con Combination truck for the Public Works Department. The council stated they needed more time to research the large expense. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the purchase of the 2023 Freightliner Combination truck from Red Equipment that can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe, useful equipment when dealing with water main breaks.
GREAT BEND, KS
Cop Shop (1/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/16) At 3:37 p.m. heart problems were reported at 140 SE 10 Road. At 6:27 p.m. the K-9 was called out to 24th & Gano. At 7:31 p.m. breathing problems were reported at 67 NW 50 Avenue. Animal Complaint. At 9:20 p.m. an...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Two dead in Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY— Two people died in a house fire on Saturday in Reno County. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, according to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. When they...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

