Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail

Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
The Spun

Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU

For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
The Spun

Look: Bryce Young's Message For Alabama Is Going Viral

Bryce Young officially said goodbye to Alabama on Saturday. Even though he had already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft a few weeks ago, he still didn't post that final message to the fans via social media.   That changed this past weekend when he posted a video thanking everyone for their ...
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival

Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
CBS DFW

Alabama basketball player charged with murder in shooting near campus

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said."At this time, it appears that the only motive...
