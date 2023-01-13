Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU
For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
Look: Bryce Young's Message For Alabama Is Going Viral
Bryce Young officially said goodbye to Alabama on Saturday. Even though he had already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft a few weeks ago, he still didn't post that final message to the fans via social media. That changed this past weekend when he posted a video thanking everyone for their ...
Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
Paul Finebaum addresses the defensive coordinator candidate that would satisfy Crimson Tide fans
Paul Finebaum has a pulse on the Alabama fan base as much as any person working in the media. So when a major news story like a coordinator change comes into the picture, the ESPN commentator offers some perspective. Finebaum joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX in...
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Alabama basketball player charged with murder in shooting near campus
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said."At this time, it appears that the only motive...
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham Sunday after two people were shot. Police say around 2:20 a.m. the Shot Spotter system was activated and an off-duty Birmingham officer who was working in the area heard shots in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. He...
