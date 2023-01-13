ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Demystifying Death - Welcome Home of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re all about love and positivity here on The Daily Refresh and sometimes you need a little help. A new program for end of life support with Welcome Home Chattanooga is here to help anyone with a devastating diagnosis. Judith Pedersen-Benn explains what this program...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Pink Bride Wedding Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVC

Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

High School Hoops! Lafayette vs Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The second game of High School Hoops is here! For this game we are traveling down to Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia to watch Lafayette High School battle Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High. Watch tonight, Tuesday, at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WTVC

10 years of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For 10 years now, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has been celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the past 10 years and this year is no different. Their celebration this year is already filled up, but you can see it all here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

