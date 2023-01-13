Read full article on original website
Former Hixson volunteer youth pastor, PTA president charged with child molestation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former volunteer youth pastor at the Abba's House church in Hixson and former PTA president at Wolftever Creek Elementary School in Hamilton County now faces child molestation charges and aggravated sexual battery charges. Sydney Moore says met Dustin Spillers while he was working with youth...
Demystifying Death - Welcome Home of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re all about love and positivity here on The Daily Refresh and sometimes you need a little help. A new program for end of life support with Welcome Home Chattanooga is here to help anyone with a devastating diagnosis. Judith Pedersen-Benn explains what this program...
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
The Pink Bride Wedding Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
Hit and run: SUV strikes teen bicylist in Chattanooga; Driver turns herself in later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces charges after police say she struck a teenager on his bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say she fled the scene, but turned herself in later Monday evening. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 20th...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
MLK Jr. Day is a day of Service with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn - Elijah Smith shares his story of seeing Martin Luther King Jr. in person and how this has effected his work at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Stay connected with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Follow This N That on our social media accounts.
School board to discuss third-party security hired at Brainerd High at Thursday's meeting
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a Brainerd mom says her son was punched by a third party security guard at Brainerd High school, we did some digging and found that the guard was not properly licensed. Monday we asked school board members if they're considering future policy changes to...
High School Hoops! Lafayette vs Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The second game of High School Hoops is here! For this game we are traveling down to Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia to watch Lafayette High School battle Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High. Watch tonight, Tuesday, at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
10 years of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at UTC
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For 10 years now, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has been celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the past 10 years and this year is no different. Their celebration this year is already filled up, but you can see it all here.
