ESPN: Suns Center Deandre Ayton's Play Has Been 'Unspectacular' This Year

ESPN's Kevin Pelton zeros in on center Deandre Ayton being the vocal point of concern for the Phoenix Suns going into the second half of the season.

In an article by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton about what 12 NBA contenders need to do in order to improve their championship odds leading into the second half of the season, a strange proposition was brought up for the Phoenix Suns.

Instead of a specific move the Suns could consider making, Peloton took the time to headline Deandre Ayton and his lack of accountability to step up amid a wide array of injuries thus far.

“For Phoenix to resume championship contention after reaching the 2021 NBA Finals and posting the league's best record last season requires a second star alongside Booker,” Peloton wrote.

“Chris Paul may no longer be capable of playing at that level at age 37. The better bet is Ayton, whose per-game stats (17.5 PPG and 9.8 RPG on 59% shooting) don't reflect a drop-off in efficiency playing a larger role this season (his 23.5% usage is Ayton's highest since 2019-20).

“In a league where all centers combine to average 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per 36 minutes with a .628 true shooting percentage, Ayton's own marks (21.3 points and 12.0 rebounds per 36, .619 TS%) are unspectacular. After matching the Indiana Pacers’ max offer sheet to Ayton last summer, the Suns can reasonably expect more from the former No. 1 pick.”

Despite steady improvement shown by Ayton through his five seasons in the NBA, he has still not lived up to hype. Being picked over players such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young, the Suns expected Ayton to be a superstar. However, Ayton still is yet to prove that he can be a consistent number two option.

While Ayton’s numbers don’t stand out as horrible on paper, for a player that was considered a game changer coming out of Arizona, 17.5 points per game and 9.8 rebounds are not going to cut it as a No. 1 pick.

Phoenix clearly has a roster capable of winning it all but needs a consistent number two option that can help Booker offensively. Ayton proved last year that when the moment gets big he does not show up. In Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks, Ayton put up a measly five points and four rebounds which is unacceptable.

It's not only his play on the court, but the 24-year-old center needs to step up as a leader. In that very same Game 7 against the Mavericks where Ayton disappeared, he also refused to check back in the game as the Suns were getting blown out on their home court.

With Booker out of lineup, Ayton has not been able to take command of the Suns. Phoenix has only won two games since Booker went down with a groin injury on Dec. 25, one of them Ayton was not even in the lineup for.

In his fifth year in the NBA, it is prove it time for Ayton. The Suns seem to be growing impatient with his play and may not be afraid to trade him if they are ousted early in the playoffs once again.

Phoenix’s championship window is closing quickly and they can not afford to sit through Ayton’s growing pains.

It's all up to Ayton to perform at a high level and earn the respect of Suns fans.