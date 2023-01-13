Brighton v Liverpool Team News: Nunez Injury Doubt, Milner & Bajcetic Return

The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to the South Coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds form has been patchy of late, leaving them in seventh place in the table, just a point clear of the Seagulls who continue to impress under Roberto De Zerbi.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool Team News

Klopp continues to deal with a number of injury issues at the club with Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all missing.

Darwin Nunez is also a doubt after picking up an undisclosed injury but the German did not rule him out of the clash at the AMEX during his pre-match press conference.

IMAGO / News Images

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic have both returned to training however and should be in the travelling squad.

Naby Keita has impressed of late off of the bench and could push for a starting spot whilst new signing Cody Gakpo could move more central if Nunez misses out.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brighton Team News

De Zerbi has no new injury problems ahead of the visit of the Reds but the Italian confirmed that Leandro Trossard will not be involved despite his hattrick at Anfield earlier this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |