Eats on Clement Street Has a New Owner

By Elise McCorkle
What Now San Francisco
 4 days ago

Eats , a “cozy American cafe” in Inner Richmond, has changed hands. Previously belonging to the team behind the Burma Superstar family of restaurants, the new owner is Simon Bryant , a “San Francisco local,” according to SF Eater .

The 50 Clement Street spot is known for serving “hearty classics for breakfast” alongside lunch and brunch on the weekend. “Brunchables” on the menu include the spicy tomato skillet — a pan filled with sunny-side-up eggs, kale, potatoes, onions, bell pepper, and parmesan cheese, plus optional polenta or grilled chicken — and the breakfast chili, which consists of a base of ground beef, and beans topped with avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro, green onion, and a poached egg.

To wash down breakfast or brunch, patrons can enjoy one of Eats’ many coffee-based beverages, a fresh juice, a peach bellini, or a pomegranate mimosa. Lunch plates include burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

It’s unclear how or whether Bryant intends to update the menu or other aspects of the business — What Now San Francisco was unable to contact him before publication — but stay tuned to the Eats’ Instagram page for more news leading up to the cafe’s spring re-opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3IER_0kE7jBgn00
Photo: Official


What Now San Francisco

