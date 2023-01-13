Read full article on original website
Sandusky council discusses future city water sources, 2022 police stats
With the city looking into possible future water sources, the Sandusky council approved moving forward with a feasibility test of Well #7 in the Clair-Wait subdivision. City Manager Dave Faber presented the topic to council at Monday night’s meeting, having received a quote from Northern Pump & Well of $15,584 to conduct the five day project. The well, which had its top capped during the city’s 2006 water system rehab, would undergo a pump test as part of the project, as the city has transitioned to submersible pumps in the wells, rather than the turbine pump Well #7 had previously.
Troy mayor: IRS to tax retirement money that city's volunteer firefighters haven't earned yet
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are over 100 volunteer firefighters in Troy and although they don't get paid - they have the option to cash out with an incentive program when they retire. Now the IRS is demanding changes to the program - and not everyone is happy. "I...
Emily Quandt Named Director of Human Services for McKenzie Health System
Lifelong Sanilac County resident Emily Quandt has been named as the new Director of Human Services for McKenzie Health System.She succeeds Louise Blasius, who recently retired after 46 years of service. Previously the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program Case Manager for McKenzie Health System, Quandt received her bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s degree in Social Work from Michigan State University.
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
Macomb County official who pleaded guilty to extortion should avoid prison, lawyer says
(FOX 2) - A former Macomb County public official who pleaded guilty to extortion is trying to avoid serving time in prison. Anthony Marrocco, who was originally charged with four crimes during a corruption probe into the Macomb County Public Works Department, is awaiting a sentencing that could land him in prison for years.
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
'I want justice for them'
Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
Saturday police pursuit proves fatal for fleeing Caro driver
A Saturday afternoon police chase devolved into a fatal accident on Caro’s Higgins Road for the fleeing driver. Via press release, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase began around 1:00 p.m. on January 14, when a Caro Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on State Street. However, the 42-year-old male driver from Caro failed to stop his 2013 Dodge Caravan, instead driving through a store parking lot, through the Industrial Park and then west on Dixon Road.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo.
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Glenn L. Wilcox, 69
Glenn L. Wilcox, age 69 of Caro, formerly of Marlette, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Services for Glenn Wilcox will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette. Visitation will be held there on Friday, January 20, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 21, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
