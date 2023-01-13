ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Sandusky council discusses future city water sources, 2022 police stats

With the city looking into possible future water sources, the Sandusky council approved moving forward with a feasibility test of Well #7 in the Clair-Wait subdivision. City Manager Dave Faber presented the topic to council at Monday night’s meeting, having received a quote from Northern Pump & Well of $15,584 to conduct the five day project. The well, which had its top capped during the city’s 2006 water system rehab, would undergo a pump test as part of the project, as the city has transitioned to submersible pumps in the wells, rather than the turbine pump Well #7 had previously.
SANDUSKY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Emily Quandt Named Director of Human Services for McKenzie Health System

Lifelong Sanilac County resident Emily Quandt has been named as the new Director of Human Services for McKenzie Health System.She succeeds Louise Blasius, who recently retired after 46 years of service. Previously the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program Case Manager for McKenzie Health System, Quandt received her bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s degree in Social Work from Michigan State University.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
The Detroit Free Press

'I want justice for them'

Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Saturday police pursuit proves fatal for fleeing Caro driver

A Saturday afternoon police chase devolved into a fatal accident on Caro’s Higgins Road for the fleeing driver. Via press release, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase began around 1:00 p.m. on January 14, when a Caro Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on State Street. However, the 42-year-old male driver from Caro failed to stop his 2013 Dodge Caravan, instead driving through a store parking lot, through the Industrial Park and then west on Dixon Road.
CARO, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Glenn L. Wilcox, 69

Glenn L. Wilcox, age 69 of Caro, formerly of Marlette, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Services for Glenn Wilcox will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette. Visitation will be held there on Friday, January 20, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 21, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
CARO, MI

