erienewsnow.com
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight
Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while. Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident. No major […]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
venangoextra.com
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
Sayre man arrested after Adult Bookstore incident
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced an individual’s arrest for an incident at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland last week. According to Police, Marvin D. Rice, 62, of Sayre, was arrested on Jan. 14 for a forcible touching incident on December 30, 2022. According to the initial report, Rice engaged […]
Investigation continues into cause of North East house fire
It was an early weekend start for some east Erie County firefighters as they responded to fight a fire shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday. Those volunteers were called to a house fire at 1600 North Pearl Street in North East. The investigation into how the fire started is still underway, but investigators do not […]
chautauquatoday.com
Two men charged after attending DWI victim impact panel meeting
Two men who attended a recent driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting at the Hewes BOCES Center in Ashville are now facing charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, who were assisting with the meeting last Wednesday, arrested 66-year-old Deo James Taylor of Westfield for DWI and driving with more than .08 percent blood alcohol content. Another attendee, 34-year-old Richard Preston of Jamestown, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device. Both Taylor and Preston will appear in North Harmony Town Court at later date.
nyspnews.com
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for DWI after Machias crash
Salamanca man arrested for DWI after Machias crash. On January 15, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Blake C. Spruce, 29, of Salamanca, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a one-vehicle accident at State Route 16 and State Route 242 in the town of Machias observed Spruce exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Spruce was then arrested and transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment.
PSP investigating theft of copper wire at Penelec Substation in Venango County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Franklin are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for theft of copper wire at a Penelec Substation in Venango County. According to a PSP report, between Nov. 24, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, PSP Franklin responded to the Penelec Substation, located in the 2300 block […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Charged After Falsely Reporting A Man With A Gun
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 40-year-old Jamestown man was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident after he allegedly entered the CVS in Brooklyn Square in Jamestown on Monday and claimed someone had threatened to shoot him in the parking lot. Kenneth Mosley, Sr. stated that this suspect...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested for Falsely Reporting Person With Gun Outside CVS
A Jamestown man was arrested for falsely saying someone had a gun outside the Brooklyn Square CVS that led to the store being locked down. Jamestown Police report they responded to CVS on South Main Street yesterday to a report of a person with a gun. CVS staff had locked...
Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
Springboro man, woman arrested after standoff with police
A Springboro man and woman were taken into custody Monday night after a standoff with state police. According to a police affidavit, both were arrested after state police tried to serve a warrant on Jason Csorba at 7462 Beaver Street in Springboro around 5 p.m. Troopers were allegedly told by Carolyn Bayles that Csorba was […]
explore venango
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Chasing Two People With Firearm During Repossession of Vehicle Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of chasing down two people with a firearm during a repossession incident is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 55-year-old Daniel A. Chrispen, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish.
explore venango
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
nyspnews.com
Hinsdale man arrested for DWI in Yorkshire
On January 15, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested William A. Burton, 40, of Hinsdale, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire, Troopers observed Burton exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Burton failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. He was then arrested and transported to SP Machias, where he refused to submit to a chemical breath test.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Comments / 1