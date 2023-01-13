Read full article on original website
Charlene Dickerson
3d ago
YT is a good young man he doesn't need to be in jail he haven't done anything wrong it's someone else in charge of the RICO Gang YT has all ways been a responsible, respect person so let him go release him
Harold Jordan
3d ago
This is what happens when you let your guard down dont know are really feel good about the things as far as the words that they are presenting as a part of there Case it you never been in these streets of Atlanta or for that matter in the loop of living in the SO called hood you would not feel the vibe ok listen at some of the rock music
Henry Co. man returns to neighborhood where he once sold drugs. He’s now helping children there
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Terrell Scott has always cared about the McDonough neighborhood where he grew up. But he told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that he’ll never forget the guy who used to terrorize his block. “He brought more devastation and desolation to a community that did not...
wabe.org
Young Thug’s RICO trial now underway in Fulton County
The Grammy-award-winning rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, has remained in jail since May 2022. On Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Journalist George Chidi told program host Rose Scott that the Atlanta rapper is facing several charges connected to drug trafficking and weapons –but his primary charge is racketeering.
Suspect, officer injured after shooting at Speedway in Gwinnett County
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Snellville police said one of its officers shot a suspect at a gas station. The shooting happened at the Speedway off the corner of Stone Mountain Highway and Highpoint Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
WXIA 11 Alive
Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say
ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district. Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.
19-year-old sought in fatal shooting at Gwinnett home
A teenager is on the run after fatally shooting a man inside a Gwinnett County home Saturday, police said....
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta around 11:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Police found a...
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old...
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
Man arrested after posting magic mushrooms, gun to social media, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man was tracked down and arrested by Cobb County police after showing off “magic” mushrooms and a pistol on social media, according to officials. On December 29, 2022, a Cobb County police officer was scrolling social media for leads when he saw a post by someone he recognized and saw a post where the man, identified as Joseph Rodriguez, was showing a bag of psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol on his waist.
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Talk Pride, Legacy, and Racial Tension on MLK Day
Each year — the third Monday in the month of January — marks the federal holiday recognizing the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his nonviolent campaign to end racial segregation in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. One of the most...
actionnews5.com
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner
ATLANTA — A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020. Fulton County court records show the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
Georgia juror who went to Dominican Republic instead of court ordered to write 30-page essay
A potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip instead of returning to Fulton County court has been ordered to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. Juror No. 64, appeared before Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Dwight...
