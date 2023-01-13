Nissan’s GT-R has long been the standard with which the Japanese brand competes in the sports car segment. While the outgoing R35 Godzilla may be old, we all know that it is the definitive supercar killer that put Nissan back on the map, more than a decade ago. Just when we thought that it was all over for the R35 Stateside, after a year's hiatus for 2022, Nissan surprised us with a 2023 GT-R for the U.S. Now while this is great news for anyone looking into a brand new R35, what most GT-R fans want to know is what's Nissan up to with the upcoming R36 generation. We've seen countless renders of the next-generation supercar killer and have also dabbled with the idea of the Japanese automaker electrifying its flagship model.

27 DAYS AGO