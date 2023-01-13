Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Top Speed
Mansory's Vitesse Bentley Continental GTC Is Two-Toned And One Of A Kind
For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Honda Civic Type R Is The Hottest Hatch Currently On Sale
Announced for the first time in September 1997, the Honda Civic Type R has become an icon in its segment. Lighter and stiffer than the standard Civic, with a more powerful engine and improved driving dynamics, the Type R has very easily conquered the hearts of many enthusiasts. Launched in early 2022, the new generation Type R brings a lot of improvements when compared to the other generations and has been simply described as the "most powerful Civic Type R ever." The question is: is it also better than its predecessor, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R?
Top Speed
Exclusive: A Stylish Approach To The Electric Nissan GT-R R36
Nissan’s GT-R has long been the standard with which the Japanese brand competes in the sports car segment. While the outgoing R35 Godzilla may be old, we all know that it is the definitive supercar killer that put Nissan back on the map, more than a decade ago. Just when we thought that it was all over for the R35 Stateside, after a year's hiatus for 2022, Nissan surprised us with a 2023 GT-R for the U.S. Now while this is great news for anyone looking into a brand new R35, what most GT-R fans want to know is what's Nissan up to with the upcoming R36 generation. We've seen countless renders of the next-generation supercar killer and have also dabbled with the idea of the Japanese automaker electrifying its flagship model.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
dallasexpress.com
1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled
Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money?
Since the pandemic started, it’s been difficult to buy used cars at reasonable prices. While experts say the situation might improve this year, inflation could still elevate prices in every state. Additionally, dealer markups for the most popular models continue to pop up. If you can’t wait for a better deal, getting a car that … The post What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
