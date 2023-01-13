UCLA Health notifies patients of potential data leak

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. | Photo by joshua_d ( CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 )

UCLA Health announced Friday it is notifying patients that some information they provided on appointment request forms on its website and mobile app may have been captured and transmitted to third-party service providers.

UCLA Health officials said a small percentage of patients filled out the appointment request form on the website or mobile app between April 2020 and last June. Letters were mailed Friday to those patients with addresses on file.

According to the health care agency, web-based analytics tools used by UCLA Health may have captured patient information such as names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers and gender. Officials insisted the analytics tools never captured sensitive data such as Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, or debit/credit card information.

The impacted appointment request forms were only present on the UCLA Health website and the UCLA Health mobile app. That analytics tools involved in the data leak were not used on myUCLAhealth, the online patient portal.

According to UCLA Health, the analytics tools were put in use starting in April 2020. They were disabled last June when officials learned about the possible transmission of data.

Patients with questions can contact a call center established by UCLA Health at 800-454-3581. Information is also available online at www.uclahealth.org/data-notice.