ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, CA

Man arrested for allegedly hurling dog over fence, abandoning him

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zsss0_0kE7heAA00
Authorities arrest Robert Ruiz, 30, at his Winchester home for alleged animal cruelty. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services/YouTube

A 30-year-old man suspected of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him inside the enclosure was in custody Friday.

Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr. of Winchester was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and willful abandonment. Ruiz is being held on $15,000 bail.

According to Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh, sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers tracked the suspect down to a residence in the 33000 block of Leon Road in Winchester, where he was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon.

Ruiz is suspected of throwing his 8-year-old dog, previously named “KO,” inside the hilltop mobile phone security perimeter near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road on Dec. 15, leaving the canine trapped inside the space without food, water or shelter.

“We were all extremely disturbed to see such a careless act committed against an innocent animal,” Department of Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “This incident was very shocking.”

A video clip of the suspect’s arrest is available at youtube.com/watch?v=2LlVA8LwQ_U&feature=youtu.be.

Security surveillance camera footage of the alleged act of abandonment can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=NQMZEVtEwbo.

Welsh said that a 1-year-old female pit bull mix was located at Ruiz’s residence, and the pet was seized, impounded at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. It was not immediately known whether he will be able to reclaim the dog when and if he posts bond.

According to Welsh, Ruiz may have abandoned another canine, though authorities are still investigating that case.

KO, who has since been re-christened “Ken,” was adopted by a woman less than a week after images of his abandonment were circulated.

Welsh said that, fortunately, tower maintenance workers arrived at the location where the dog was deserted within a couple of hours and found him dehydrated and leaking mucus from both his eyes, but otherwise OK.

The crew provided the pit with water — he gulped down three bottles — and comfort until an animal control officer reached the site and transported him to the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, according to Welsh.

He said that Ken required treatment for the discharge from his eyes, with the right one in the worst condition. There was no word on what caused the ailments.

According to jail records, the suspect has pending unresolved misdemeanor cases in Superior Court for alleged driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. There was no information on possible prior convictions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
HeySoCal

Trial starts for man accused of raping 11-year-old girl in 1999

Two men kidnapped an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago and repeatedly raped her in a car in secluded parking lots, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday — while a defense attorney said her client, who is being tried before the other defendant, was in an alcohol- and drug-induced blackout and suggested there were “inconsistencies” in the victim’s story.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified

Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
MURRIETA, CA
kion546.com

Riverside Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun dies after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Deputy Darnell Calhoun of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA.com

37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. uses undercover chat operation to arrest suspect

Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a suspect who is allegedly an Internet predator, police said in a news release on Jan. 16. Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted an undercover chat operation and communicated with Jonathan Andrew Deluna, a 36-year-old Riverside resident. DeLuna allegedly expressed...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist arrested in death of woman at South LA street takeover

A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested near Albuquerque, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chappel-Young is believed to have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy