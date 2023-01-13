ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 13

Kevin Martz
4d ago

it's like this, if you physically or by just appearance aren't the same sex as you were at birth, it is your obligation to to inform whomever you are engaged in relations with. There should be an ammendment to their bill that includes this. If someone wants to misrepresent themselves to other people to get what they want there should be repercussions. It is no different than a con-man fleecing lonely women, either way you are playing with others feelings and emotions to get what you want, and when you play with people's emotions, you are playing with fire.

ualrpublicradio.org

Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history

With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
THV11

Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
Courthouse News Service

Fees awarded in challenge to Arkansas voting law

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas awarded more than $103,000 in attorney fees and legal costs to voting rights activists who successfully challenged a state law that imposed criminal penalties on anyone who assisted more than six voters in casting their ballots on election day. The law was preempted by the Voting Rights Act.
magnoliareporter.com

‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids

Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation

More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
kuaf.com

Cooking For Seven Arkansas Governors

We begin a brand new year of studying archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. This week, Randy Dixon helps us learn more about Eliza Jane Ashley, the executive chef at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion for more than 35 years. Kyle Kellams has...
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law

(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
Kait 8

Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
RadarOnline

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Refuses To Answer Whether She'll Endorse Former Boss Trump's Presidential Run In 2024

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders evaded questions about whether or not she will be endorsing former president Donald Trump's 2024 run, RadarOnline.com has learned.The politician, who previously served as the Trump White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019, spoke highly of him but did not reveal if she is planning to throw her support behind him after he endorsed Sanders for her gubernatorial run."I love the President, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden but right now my focus isn't...
