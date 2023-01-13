Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Health, Mount Nittany Health first in Centre County to offer TCAR
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State Health physician in Centre County is now offering a minimally invasive option to treat carotid artery disease. Through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, Dr. Eugene Simoni, a vascular surgeon, is now performing transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood-Mode confirms all operations stopped because of network 'issue'
KREAMER, Pa. – Wood-Mode, a leading cabinet company, has confirmed that it is dealing with a computer issue that has stopped operations at its Kreamer, Pa., factory. The company, which ranked #108 on the FDMC 300 list with an estimated $75 million in 2022 sales, was reportedly hit by a computer virus that knocked out production at the facility on Jan. 9. The virus is suspected of originating from "overseas."
State College
CBICC Hosting National Civics Bee Competition in Centre County
The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County is hosting the local event for the 2023 National Civics Bee, according to a news release on Monday. The National Civics Bee is an initiative to encourage middle-school students to showcase and grow their understanding and appreciation of the rights and duties of American citizenship. CBICC is hosting the bee in Centre County in partnership with the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
State College
Resident Rescued from Harris Township Apartment Fire
Emergency responders rescued one person from an apartment fire on Saturday afternoon in Harris Township. Boalsburg Fire Company was dispatched at about 2:50 p.m. for a second-floor apartment fire on the 500 block of Jacks Mill Drive. Neighbors confirmed that a resident was trapped on the second floor, according to a Boalsburg Fire Company Facebook post.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven woman sentenced in missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that Gwen Ardner, 38, of W. Main Street, Lock Haven was sentenced Monday morning by Clinton County Court President Judge Craig Miller. While Ardner was pleading for probation and no jail time, the Commonwealth argued for a...
Crews respond to barn fire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews were called to a barn fire in Spring Mills Monday evening. The barn fire was located on Upper Georges Valley Road. Fire departments started to receive calls about the fire at 4:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. No injuries have been reported and no cause has been identified […]
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
therecord-online.com
Injuries in two Lock Haven Friday traffic mishaps
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
Police: Intoxicated man assaults hospital staff
Huston Township, Pa. — An intoxicated man involved in a crash assaulted two hospital workers after he was transported there for care, police say. Alessandro Pennella, 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., was involved on Dec. 4 in a crash on Interstate 99 in Huston Township, Centre County. State police at Rockview say Pennella was seen walking into lanes of travel of the highway shortly after the crash occurred at 6 p.m. ...
Centre County school districts announce delays due to icy road conditions
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m.
Road rage incident escalated to shots being fired in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is behind bars on allegations that he shot at the house of his former friends following a road rage incident. State police in Ebensburg said they received the call for a road rage incident that progressed to shots being fired into a home located at the 200 […]
State College
State College Receives $2.44 Million in State Aid to Replace Calder Way Stormwater Infrastructure
State College Borough received $2.44 million in state support this week to replace aging stormwater management infrastructure on Calder Way, according to state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. The low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (Pennvest) will be used to replace outdated pipes that currently prevent stormwater from...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
State College
SCASD Forming Second Middle School Hockey Team in Response to Judge’s Order in Title IX Lawsuit
State College Area School District is taking steps to form a second middle school club hockey team after a federal judge found in December that the district violated Title IX by not providing accommodations for girls who wanted to play. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
