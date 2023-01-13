LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO