KFYR-TV
Minot man reels in potential state record Burbot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Minot man started off his new year with a potential state record ling. Thirty-four-year-old Shane Johnson and his friend Brandon Gullickson were fishing at the tailrace late at night on Jan. 3. The men were fishing for walleye, but instead hauled in a monster 19...
KFYR-TV
Minot veteran remembers Civil Rights era
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Martin Luther King is one of the most prominent icons of the Civil Rights Era. Your News Leader caught up with one man in Minot who was an adolescent during the fifties and sixties to tell us what he remembers from that time. Pastor James...
The five best bars, breweries and pubs in Minot, according to Yelp
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Yesterday, KX shared some of the top breweries listed on Yelp for the Bismarck and Mandan areas. Now, it’s time to take a look at Minot’s nightlife. In a search for the highest-rated bars, pubs, and breweries in the area, there were quite a few high-rated picks that received amazing ratings. […]
Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
KFYR-TV
Westhope senior signs basketball commitment to VCSU
WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - Ellie Braaten took time to weigh the decision but made it final Tuesday night. The senior will continue her basketball career at Valley City State University next year. “They were the first school that showed interest in me, so that counted for something. It just felt...
$50,000 was gifted to multiple Minot organizations
The money from the donation will go towards their group therapy room for children.
What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
Heartwarming display of sportsmanship in Minot
At the time it seemed that the game was over as Lewis and Clark rebounded the ball, but something no one expected followed.
KFYR-TV
Power outages reported in northern parts of KMOT viewing area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews with Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative have been busy Tuesday working to restore power. As of 7:20 p.m., the cooperative reported a transmission outage in the Kenmare area, and a crew had been dispatched to the scene, according to a post on their social media. As...
Watford City woman injured in Mountrail County truck collision
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a collision that took place between a semi and a pickup truck that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital. According to a release from the NDHP, at approximately 8:36 a.m. on January 14, a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound […]
KFYR-TV
Librarians, booksellers in Minot share concerns over proposed book bans
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some legislation introduced at this year’s session has created concern for those who work in libraries and bookstores. Senate Bill 2123 and House Bill 1205 have generated some confusion for those who work around books. Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson said that included...
KFYR-TV
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop. The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12. Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities...
