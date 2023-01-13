Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
WBBJ
Meeting sparks heated discussions among Madison County Commissioners
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for the first time in the new year on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were a report from Lori Nunnery with Visit Jackson TN about the increase of hotel and motel taxes, as well as preparation from the Chamber for Blue Oval.
WBBJ
Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
WBBJ
Sorority celebrates over a decade of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization. The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St....
WBBJ
Bolivar holds 5th annual MLK Day celebration
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A town in West Tennessee celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The annual MLK Day celebration was held Monday afternoon at the Hardeman County Agriculture Building. The event hosted multiple speakers and singers, including recording artist Ruth Lake, as well as a dinner following the program.
WBBJ
Trenton church honors MLK’s legacy with parade, celebration
TRENTON, Tenn. — What does our future hold?. That was the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at First Baptist Church North in Trenton. There were three sororities in attendance, and devotion was held by the Mount Orange Baptist Church male chorus. Pastor Ferdnando...
WBBJ
Prayer, march held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JACKSON, Tenn. – The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued on Monday. Lane College students came together for a “Prayer on the Steps” to honor the late minister and activist. “And so many of the values of the civil rights movement were parts of who...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WBBJ
Local tax group relocates in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One business is relocating just in time for the tax season. All Taxes Matter has relocated from Dr. FE Wright Drive to 100 Vann Drive Suite D in the Hub City. The business is available to help you with your tax needs this tax season. The...
WBBJ
Ms. Louise Berry Swift
Services for Ms. Louise Berry Swift, age 67 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the New Spring Hill Baptist Church in Trenton, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Mt. Pilgrim C.M.E. Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 12...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
WBBJ
Event returns celebrating the ‘Boys in Blue’
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local ball is held here in Jackson. The annual Law Enforcement Ball was held Saturday night at the Jackson Fairgrounds. Law enforcement from all around the surrounding areas were able to give their uniforms a rest to enjoy a night of fun for a good cause. There...
WBBJ
Mr. M.C. Rayner
Services for Mr. M.C. Rayner, age 91 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rayner, you can visit...
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
WBBJ
Jackson man missing since August, says family
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man has not been seen or heard from since August of last year. According to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling told family that he was heading to Panama City Beach, Florida. However, no one has heard from him since August 12.
WKRN
Endangered Young Adult Alert: John Tipton
An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. These three TN cities are among those with...
The Daily South
6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee
Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
What happened to those bills? The state of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
Tennessee passed the second-highest amount of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the nation last year, behind only Texas.
Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
