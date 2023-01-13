Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school.

Omarian Pickett, 18, is charged with false reporting of a threat and making threats of violence against a school, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Omarian Pickett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Pickett refused to surrender his cell phone on Friday, Jan. 13 after witnesses reported he was threatening “acts of violence against the school.” School policy also prohibits High Road Academy students from possessing cell phones.

Pickett had only been out of jail for about a week. The MNPD said he was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 5 for a similar incident that occurred in October.

In that case, police said Pickett called the school and made threats after he was sent home earlier in the day for causing a disturbance and threatening teachers.

Pickett remained in jail on a $10,000 bond as of Friday.

