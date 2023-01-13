ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say

By Sierra Rains
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLOKr_0kE7h7JY00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school.

Omarian Pickett, 18, is charged with false reporting of a threat and making threats of violence against a school, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SasAm_0kE7h7JY00
Omarian Pickett (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common

Authorities said Pickett refused to surrender his cell phone on Friday, Jan. 13 after witnesses reported he was threatening “acts of violence against the school.” School policy also prohibits High Road Academy students from possessing cell phones.

Pickett had only been out of jail for about a week. The MNPD said he was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 5 for a similar incident that occurred in October.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

In that case, police said Pickett called the school and made threats after he was sent home earlier in the day for causing a disturbance and threatening teachers.

Pickett remained in jail on a $10,000 bond as of Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 7

Earth Reign
4d ago

I honestly feel bad for this young man, if you look at him you can see that his hair is a mess and he could be getting seriously neglected in other ways at home. This is sad because we all know how he'll end up if no one intervenes in a positive way on his behalf. I'm going to pray for him and hopefully he'll decide to turn his life around before it's too late.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham Co. audit reveals fraudulent charges

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An annual audit of Cheatham County revealed seven audit findings, four of which were related to the Cheatham County School District. According to a release from the county comptroller, auditors discovered nearly $60,000 worth of fuel cards that were misused by the school district’s transportation department.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
wymt.com

Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit. A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

8 shot at Florida MLK event

Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, …. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, misuse of funds by school district. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy