The Toronto Maple Leafs are near the top of the standings and there are only 43 days before the NHL trade deadline. As a result, they will be looking to add another player or two to strengthen their top nine. It has been known that the team has had difficulty in the playoffs in the past, and as a result, their targets should differ from previous deadlines. Riley Nash and Colin Blackwell were acquired in back-to-back seasons, and both played bottom-six minutes, which didn’t have as much of an impact on the team as, say, a top-nine forward would have.

3 HOURS AGO