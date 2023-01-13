Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Former Vermont legislator Corey Parent joins Leonine Public Affairs
Corey Parent, a former Republican legislator who served two terms in both the Vermont House of Representatives and Vermont Senate, has joined Leonine Public Affairs(link is external) in Montpelier as director of business and municipal affairs. Parent’s consulting firm, Forty-Four Seven Strategies, has merged with LPA, expanding their scope of services to include municipal and business consulting.
vermontbiz.com
Bylaw Modernization Grants awarded to support development of affordable homes
$264,000 awarded to update zoning for needed homes in walkable neighborhoods. Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced $264,000 in Bylaw Modernization Grants to support statewide municipal bylaw modernization projects. The funding was passed in Act 182 and championed by the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs and the House Committee on Environment and Energy. It is intended to help municipalities confront the State's housing shortage by enabling new housing investments in smart locations.
vermontbiz.com
Vermonters strongly endorse personal finance education
Poll Finds Overwhelming Positive Support; Civics Education Also Important to Residents. Vermont Business Magazine More than nine out of 10 Vermont residents believe that personal finance education is an important subject that should be taught in high school. This overwhelming finding emerged from a statewide poll(link is external) of 541 voters conducted this month by Public Policy Polling(link is external) for the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College.(link is external)
vermontbiz.com
VAAFM: Fill Out the Vermont Forest Future Stakeholder Survey!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) is beginning a robust public engagement process to identify opportunities to help Vermont chart a path forward to protect the long-term viability of forest-based businesses and the many benefits they provide to the state’s environment, economy, and quality of life.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont CUD Association announces new leadership
The Vermont Communications Union Districts Association(link is external), a consortium of nine CUD municipalities that provides broadband to unserved and underserved addresses in Vermont, has elected new officers for 2023. They are Ellie de Villiers, executive director of Maple Broadband, who will serve as president; Jonathan Baker, executive committee member at NEK Community Broadband, vice president; and FX Flinn, chair of ECFiber, treasurer and secretary.
vermontbiz.com
VEC seeking candidates for Board of Directors
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) is seeking petitions from eligible candidates for three board of directors’ seats that are up for election in May. “VEC board members have a broad range of perspectives and backgrounds, care deeply about the community, and enjoy learning about and influencing energy issues,” said Rebecca Towne, VEC’s chief executive officer. “If this describes you – and you have a passion for safe, reliable and affordable electricity, then consider running for the VEC board this year.”
vermontbiz.com
EIDL repayment webinar noon on Jan 18
Vermont Business Magazine Join the SBA Vermont District Office for a virtual workshop at noon Jan. 18 about COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan repayment. Creating a Capital Access Financial System account. Making payments and tracking EIDL account. Q&A. Registration is not required, but participants are encouraged to log on five...
vermontbiz.com
Green Mountain Conservation Camps registration is open
Vermont Business Magazine If you are 12 to 14 years old and want to learn about Vermont's wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider attending one of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer. If you are a GMCC alum,16 or younger, consider coming back for another summer.
vermontbiz.com
Garnet to close EMS and clinical operations
Vermont Business Magazine Garnet Transport Medicine, LLC d/b/a Garnet Health, announced today that it will shut down its EMS and clinical operations effective January 31st, 2023. A statement from Garnet's President and CEO, Ryan Ferris, follows:. "Garnet is financially and operationally in a difficult position. While demand for healthcare services...
vermontbiz.com
VHCB AmeriCorps members serving at Upper Valley Haven on MLK Day of Service
Volunteers serve alongside Upper Valley Haven food shelf and kitchen staff in honor of Dr. King’s Legacy. Vermont Business Magazine Dozens of Vermont residents will step up to serve as volunteers on Monday, January 16, the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. VHCB AmeriCorps members and volunteers will assist the Upper Valley Haven food shelf and kitchen staff in their daily operations at 713 Hartford Avenue, joining hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country in volunteer service.
Comments / 0