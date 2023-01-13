Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) is seeking petitions from eligible candidates for three board of directors’ seats that are up for election in May. “VEC board members have a broad range of perspectives and backgrounds, care deeply about the community, and enjoy learning about and influencing energy issues,” said Rebecca Towne, VEC’s chief executive officer. “If this describes you – and you have a passion for safe, reliable and affordable electricity, then consider running for the VEC board this year.”

