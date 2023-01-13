Read full article on original website
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
Michigan woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial
A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, January 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the...
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
Candlelight vigil honors Mt. Morris school employee killed in shooting
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Loved ones of a Mt. Morris school employee shot and killed last week gathered for a candlelight vigil in her memory. Mallory Dunnivant worked for Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools when she died. "I just don’t know how someone could do something like that. She had...
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
UPDATED: suspect found dead
The State Police have positively identified the deceased suspect as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, NY. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County...
Iowa man chased down by deputies, jailed for stealing from Macomb Twp. Home Depot
Body found in vehicle that crashed, caught fire along I-75
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
One pedestrian deceased, another injured after Friday night accident on unlit road in Cottrellville Twp
A Friday night accident in Cottrellville Township has left one pedestrian dead and another seriously injured after being struck while walking on an unlit road with no sidewalks. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reported that it was around 9:00 p.m. on January 13 as an elderly Armada couple were...
Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in unlit area with no sidewalks in St. Clair County
Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey
OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
Woman Killed in Mt. Morris, Suspects Arrested
5 in custody after shoplifting at Ulta, hitting a pedestrian in Green Oak Twp.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WTVG) - A local pastor’s family lost their home in a fire Saturday evening in Bedford Township. Calls for the fire came in about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the 6700 block of Summerfield Road, officials said. Videos showed the home and a car parked outside engulfed in flames.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
2 in custody, another dead after shooting in Mt. Morris
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
