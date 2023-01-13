ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
legalnews.com

Michigan woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial

A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, January 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATED: suspect found dead

The State Police have positively identified the deceased suspect as Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, NY. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
abc12.com

Body found in vehicle that crashed, caught fire along I-75

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are working to identify the remains of a person who died after a fiery crash along I-75 over the weekend. Michigan State Police say the unidentified driver was heading north on I-75 at Dixie Highway near Clarkston around 5:50 a.m. Saturday when they went off the road and hit a tree. That caused the vehicle to catch fire.
CLARKSTON, MI
wsgw.com

Woman Killed in Mt. Morris, Suspects Arrested

Two people were arrested in Mt. Morris on Wednesday evening after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Harvard Court around 6:50. The 35-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen. She was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
13abc.com

Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WTVG) - A local pastor’s family lost their home in a fire Saturday evening in Bedford Township. Calls for the fire came in about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the 6700 block of Summerfield Road, officials said. Videos showed the home and a car parked outside engulfed in flames.
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
MLive

2 in custody, another dead after shooting in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, MI – Two people are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Mt. Morris woman Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Morris Police Department, as well as other agencies, were dispatched to the 11000 block of Harvard Ct. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, following a report of a shooting.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy