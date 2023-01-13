Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2022 Wild Card game day live discussion III
The Cowboys are working the Bucs over, except for extra points. More thread for the Cowboys and Bucs game.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Giants vs. Eagles Preview, Prediction, Injury News Ft. Azeez Ojulari | NFL Playoffs 2023
On today’s edition of Giants Now by Chat Sports we dive into a Giants vs. Eagles preview. The Vikings vs. Giants NFL wild card matchup was insane and the Giants left that game victorious with a final score of 31-24. Daniel Jones highlights vs. Vikings played a huge impact on the Giants leaving the NFL wild card weekend with a victory. We dive into Giants injury news and more on today’s New York Giants vs.
MAJOR Chiefs Injury News: Mecole Hardman OUT For NFL Playoffs? Frank Clark & Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Major Chiefs injury news has dropped leading up to the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round of Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that WR Mecole Hardman was the only player that wouldn’t practice today. Reid says Hardman’s pelvis injury isn’t responding well. He didn’t comment on Hardman’s chances of playing against the Jaguars, but it doesn’t sound promising. Reid a.
2023 NFL Playoffs: Giants at Vikings open thread
The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants meet again just three weeks after the Vikes won on a 61-yard field goal. Can they produce a crazier finish this time?. 1:30 PM PT on FOX, tune in for this one with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Playoffs
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 1:12 AMJaylinu200bCan’t touch Brady so what can you do other then score and shot down WRs?. 1:12 AMMatt Arringtonu200bJosh Ball Josh Ball Josh Ball Josh Ball. 1:12 AMMatt Arringtonu200bJosh Ball Josh...
ELIMINATED! Ravens News & Rumors After Loss vs. Bengals: Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews, J.K Dobbins
Ravens rumors and news reacts to the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. With the loss, the Ravens’ season is over as they are eliminated from the 2023 NFL Playoffs contention. The Ravens’ news today is all about Tyler Huntley, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Demarcus Robinson and Kyle Hamliton. Now the Ravens will shift their atten.
COWBOYS WIN! Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Instant Reaction & Live Q&A
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & stats for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs coming to you from Cowboys Report host Tom Downey. ESPN is broadcasting the Cowboys vs. Bucs game live for the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Monday Night Football, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, luckily Tom Downey has a Cowboys free stream of the.
Lions 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Joey Porter Jr, Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson, & Bryan Bresee
The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Detroit Lions season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Lions could take in Round of the NFL Draft. The Lions have the #6 overall pick & #18 overall pick, meaning the top guys will be on the board. There are some prospects like Joey Porter Jr, Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson, and Bryan Bresee who could intrigue Brad Holm.
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium. The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.
Bengals vs. Ravens pregame
The Cincinnati Bengals will begin what hopes to be another long postseason run tonight as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Wild Card Weekend. Come join our pregame discussion!. Who Dey!!
Bills vs. Bills; Bengals Survive; Giants Leap Forward
NFL Wild Card - In this super, wild, Super Wild-Card Weekend edition of Walkthrough:. New York Giants: stealth contenders or bunco squad?. … plus Wild-Card Weekend awards and more. Let's get straight to the action. Game Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals 24, Baltimore Ravens 17. What Happened: We saw a lot of...
Longhorns in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 postseason got underway last week with more than a dozen former Texas Football players on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during Super Wild Card Weekend:. Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings. Last Week: L, 24-31 vs....
Ranking NY Jets cut candidates by likelihood of being released
According to Spotrac, the New York Jets are currently projected to have $7,945,955 in cap space this offseason, which ranks 18th in the NFL. The Jets will certainly make moves prior to the opening of free agency to open up more cap space. Some key players from last season will be released.
Brian Flores Now Listed As Co-Favorite To Be Cardinals Next Head Coach
Oddsmakers are pushing up Brian Flores’ odds of becoming the Arizona Cardinals next head coach. According to DraftKings latest numbers, Flores is tied with Sean Payton with the best odds of replacing the fired Kliff Kingsbury. That info comes courtesy of Kyle Odegard, who tweeted the updated figures out a short time ago.
