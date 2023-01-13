Read full article on original website
Sandusky council discusses future city water sources, 2022 police stats
With the city looking into possible future water sources, the Sandusky council approved moving forward with a feasibility test of Well #7 in the Clair-Wait subdivision. City Manager Dave Faber presented the topic to council at Monday night’s meeting, having received a quote from Northern Pump & Well of $15,584 to conduct the five day project. The well, which had its top capped during the city’s 2006 water system rehab, would undergo a pump test as part of the project, as the city has transitioned to submersible pumps in the wells, rather than the turbine pump Well #7 had previously.
Emily Quandt Named Director of Human Services for McKenzie Health System
Lifelong Sanilac County resident Emily Quandt has been named as the new Director of Human Services for McKenzie Health System.She succeeds Louise Blasius, who recently retired after 46 years of service. Previously the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program Case Manager for McKenzie Health System, Quandt received her bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Saginaw Valley State University and a master’s degree in Social Work from Michigan State University.
Carl Cole, 73
Carl Cole, age 73 of Deckerville, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Services for Carl Cole will be held on Friday, January 20, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Patsy Bracken, 85
Patsy Bracken, age 85 of Sandusky, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. Services for Patsy Bracken will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hacker Funeral Parlors. Visitation will be held at the funeral parlors on Friday, January 20, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to time of service.
Glenn L. Wilcox, 69
Glenn L. Wilcox, age 69 of Caro, formerly of Marlette, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Services for Glenn Wilcox will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette. Visitation will be held there on Friday, January 20, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 21, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
