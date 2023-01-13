With the city looking into possible future water sources, the Sandusky council approved moving forward with a feasibility test of Well #7 in the Clair-Wait subdivision. City Manager Dave Faber presented the topic to council at Monday night’s meeting, having received a quote from Northern Pump & Well of $15,584 to conduct the five day project. The well, which had its top capped during the city’s 2006 water system rehab, would undergo a pump test as part of the project, as the city has transitioned to submersible pumps in the wells, rather than the turbine pump Well #7 had previously.

SANDUSKY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO