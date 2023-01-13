The Johnson County Boys Varsity Basketball team took the court on Tuesday, January 10, at home against conference opponent Chuckey-Doak. #35 Connor Simcox returned to the starting lineup wearing a brace on his left arm after sitting out several games due to an injury. Even with one of their key players back in the line-up, the Black Knights’ size, combined with the Longhorns' unusual off-night shooting, proved to be too much to overcome.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO