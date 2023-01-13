ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tomahawk

VFW Post 6908 supports Mountain City students

As a way of giving back to the community, the local VFW Post 6908 presented first and second prizes to four young patriotic students in Mountain City on January 7, 2023. According to a release by representatives of Post 6908, the students participated in the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen essay competitions sponsored by the VFW National Headquarters.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Fitness on the roster for local seniors

As a new year rolls in, bringing with it an assortment of fitness goals and health-related resolutions, many Americans sketch out detailed exercise routines, plan daily trips to the gym, and weigh the nutritional value of a bowl of oatmeal versus a buttered bagel. In addition to healthier food choices,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

City accepting bids for sidewalk repair on North Church Street

During its first monthly meeting of 2023, on January 3, Mountain City Council, led by City Mayor Jerry Jordan, gave City Recorder Bud Crosswhite the green light to send out bid invitations for sidewalk repair on North Church Street. As a main artery in and out of town, North Church...
The Tomahawk

Connor Simcox return not enough to overcome Chuckey-Doak

The Johnson County Boys Varsity Basketball team took the court on Tuesday, January 10, at home against conference opponent Chuckey-Doak. #35 Connor Simcox returned to the starting lineup wearing a brace on his left arm after sitting out several games due to an injury. Even with one of their key players back in the line-up, the Black Knights’ size, combined with the Longhorns' unusual off-night shooting, proved to be too much to overcome.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy