The Kalamazoo Civic brings "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Clybourne Park" to stage, bridging Younger family stories by 50 years

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.

SCOTTS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO