krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing
The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was arrested and charged Saturday after he was accused of assaulting a woman he had allegedly been in a relationship with. Kelly Harrison, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed-criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held The post Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
actionnews5.com
Man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said he killed his spouse, 48-year-old Tonya F. Huy, and her two parents, 71-year-old Ronald L. Koehler and 78-year-old Linda J. Koehler, in March 2021.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck
CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
KYTV
kwos.com
Suspect jailed in JCMO killing
17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County Sheriff's Department warns of recent scam demanding money over the phone
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a possible phone scam currently making the rounds. The victims have told deputies the caller claims to be a member of the Sheriff’s Department and needs them to send money for missing a court appearance or jury duty. The caller threatens that if the person doesn’t do so, they face jail time.
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
Human remains found in Columbia, identified as Mizzou student
A lady was arrested Tuesday night by the Columbia Police Department in connection with a homicide investigation.
Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash involving a skid steer
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured while driving a skid steer about a half mile north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joseph Danielsen, 54, of Waynesville, was operating the skid steer on Highway 17, just after midnight this morning, when the vehicle ran off the side of the road and overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports for January 17, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Wednesday morning, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue. A computer check of the driver's information showed their driver's license was suspended. Garrett L. Medlock, 21, of Niangua, was issued a court summons for Driving While Suspended and released from the scene.
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday
Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
