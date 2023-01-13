ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Comments / 1

Related
krcgtv.com

Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing

The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was arrested and charged Saturday after he was accused of assaulting a woman he had allegedly been in a relationship with. Kelly Harrison, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed-criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held The post Jefferson City man charged with domestic assault, other felonies; allegedly put scissors to woman’s neck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
actionnews5.com

Man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said he killed his spouse, 48-year-old Tonya F. Huy, and her two parents, 71-year-old Ronald L. Koehler and 78-year-old Linda J. Koehler, in March 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck

CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ATLANTA, MO
kwos.com

Suspect jailed in JCMO killing

17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County Sheriff's Department warns of recent scam demanding money over the phone

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a possible phone scam currently making the rounds. The victims have told deputies the caller claims to be a member of the Sheriff’s Department and needs them to send money for missing a court appearance or jury duty. The caller threatens that if the person doesn’t do so, they face jail time.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County

A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for January 17, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Wednesday morning, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue. A computer check of the driver's information showed their driver's license was suspended. Garrett L. Medlock, 21, of Niangua, was issued a court summons for Driving While Suspended and released from the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court

COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday

Jefferson City, MO. (KMIZ) The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets Saturday afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and said they could The post One person died during a shooting in Jefferson City on Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy