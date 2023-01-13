Read full article on original website
Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
2023 Dodge Ram stolen from Detroit Police Department found in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recovered a twice-stolen pickup truck after a deputy ran the vehicle’s plates and took the driver into custody.
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
Cousin who admitted to throwing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster's body in a dumpster released from prison
Jaylin Brazier, the cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster, has been released from prison after completing a boot camp program, according to multiple reports.
MSP: Warren man driving 114 mph on I-696, carrying concealed weapon
Michigan State Police clocked a driver speeding at 114 miles per hour on a Metro Detroit freeway, then found an illegal weapon in the car when they pulled him over.
One person killed, another injured after struck by vehicle in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clay Township woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in St. Clair County.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:08 p.m. in the area of Starvile and Shea roads. Authorities say a 70-year-old man from Armada was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he struck two people.A 27-year-old man from Bloomfield sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies say the driver and his 69-year-old female passenger stayed at the scene and called 911.Authorities say the roadway is unlit in that area with no sidewalks. An investigation is ongoing. Chemical tests are pending.
Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station
A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said. Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at...
Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property." The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas
DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
‘Strong police work.’ DPD defends credit card arrest that judge called ‘absurd'
The woman arrested by Detroit police and accused of stealing a credit card she says she was only trying to return is suing the City of Detroit, alleging her constitutional rights were violated.
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
