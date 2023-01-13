AUSTIN, Texas - Changes are underway to the City’ of Austin's process for submitting non-emergency service requests. This comes as residents have voiced frustration to FOX 7 over the 3-1-1 system and Austin Police Department follow-up. "I was told that my request was closed out," said Kayvon Rashidi, one resident who said he tried multiple times to get a police response via Austin 3-1-1 for issues stemming from a nearby homeless encampment.

