Pflugerville, TX

KVUE

Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
TEMPLE, TX
The Highlander

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
LLANO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police fatally shoot Downtown Austin shooting suspect during pursuit

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police fatally shot a shooting suspect during a foot pursuit Sunday night in the Downtown Entertainment District. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon briefed the media, surrounded by city officials. Chacon said the first 911 call came in around 11:33 p.m. saying that there was a man...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Almost 1 in 4 APD non-emergency service requests from Oct. 2021-2022 closed due to missed callbacks

AUSTIN, Texas - Changes are underway to the City’ of Austin's process for submitting non-emergency service requests. This comes as residents have voiced frustration to FOX 7 over the 3-1-1 system and Austin Police Department follow-up. "I was told that my request was closed out," said Kayvon Rashidi, one resident who said he tried multiple times to get a police response via Austin 3-1-1 for issues stemming from a nearby homeless encampment.
AUSTIN, TX

