CBS Austin
AFD responds to fire at north Austin apartment complex, cause under investigation
The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a north Austin apartment complex Monday night. AFD responded to the fire around 11:00 p.m. at the apartments located on West Loop near W Rundberg Lane. When crews arrived on scene they found fire coming out of a front...
KWTX
Police identify individual struck, killed by train in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police identified Masao Joverson Skilling, 21, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190. The deadly accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Police were told...
Man to serve 7 years for 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Buda
Police arrested Conzemius in October 2020 for the fatal crash that killed 67-year-old Viola Garcez in the 15300 block of I-35 in Buda.
Multiple residents displaced in central Austin duplex fire
The Austin Fire Department responded to a call about a balcony fire at a duplex along East 45th Street at Clarkson Avenue.
Man receives 30-year sentence for shooting at Llano County sheriff, police chase
A man was sentenced in late November to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault and evading arrest.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
KVUE
Two men found dead in Llano County
Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County, on Saturday morning. The men were found in their driveway.
fox7austin.com
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood explains actions
AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in a South Austin neighborhood explained his actions. Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate...
Man accused in car dealership killing found guilty of capital murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing a car dealership employee in 2020 was convicted of capital murder last week, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. The shooting and robbery occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, at a dealership near Bullick Hollow Road and FM 620. At...
Silver Alert discontinued for missing man last seen in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a missing 80-year-old man last seen in South Austin on Sunday afternoon. John Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and there were concerns for his health and safety. He was last seen around 12 p.m. at 110 E....
Travis County sentences man to 5 years for role in 2019 crash that killed woman
Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records.
Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
Man sentenced to 8 years for downtown Austin manslaughter
Barry Duhon pled guilty to manslaughter on Oct. 21 and was later sentenced to serve eight years. A separate charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury had been dismissed.
fox7austin.com
Police fatally shoot Downtown Austin shooting suspect during pursuit
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police fatally shot a shooting suspect during a foot pursuit Sunday night in the Downtown Entertainment District. Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon briefed the media, surrounded by city officials. Chacon said the first 911 call came in around 11:33 p.m. saying that there was a man...
fox7austin.com
Almost 1 in 4 APD non-emergency service requests from Oct. 2021-2022 closed due to missed callbacks
AUSTIN, Texas - Changes are underway to the City’ of Austin's process for submitting non-emergency service requests. This comes as residents have voiced frustration to FOX 7 over the 3-1-1 system and Austin Police Department follow-up. "I was told that my request was closed out," said Kayvon Rashidi, one resident who said he tried multiple times to get a police response via Austin 3-1-1 for issues stemming from a nearby homeless encampment.
3 Austin police officers on leave, suspect killed after alleged West Sixth Street shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Three Austin police officers have been placed on leave after killing a suspect in a shooting on West Sixth Street late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning. At 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a 911 call...
Man given 10-year probation for 2021 intoxication manslaughter in east Austin
Christian Ramos pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in November.
TCSO: Pflugerville man charged with murder after turning himself in, confessing to shooting
Officials have charged a man with murder after he turned himself in and confessed to a Friday evening shooting in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane that left one person dead.
10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
A woman will serve 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
