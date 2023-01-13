CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.

CANTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO