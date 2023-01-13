ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitfield County, GA

wrganews.com

Man struck and killed by a train Sunday

A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Five Hurt in Two-Vehicle Collision Sunday in Gaylesville

Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening in Gaylesville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the vehicles in the wreck included a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by a male resident of Summerville and a 2015 Dodge Charger, being driven by a female resident of Gaylesville.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
WDEF

Developing: Hit and Run

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Police searching for missing woman

From WDEF in Chattanooga: The Cleveland Police Department says they’re on the lookout for 29-year-old Megan Marie Bowers. Family and friends say that her last known location was during the first week of December on Mouse Creek Road. Bowers has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” and...
CLEVELAND, TN
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase

In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event

CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
CANTON, GA
WTVC

Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning

Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Carter’s Dam Stuck Open, Flooding to Occur

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Carter’s Dam gate is stuck open, according to a press release by the Gordon County Government. They expect flooding to take place. Carter’s Dam is currently operating in Emergency Mode. Gordon County Government says actions are being taken to fix the...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 17

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Douglas Alexander – DUI. Valori Atkinson – Revoked DL/Alias Capias. Brandon Evans – Possession Fentanyl, Tampering, Altering Plates, Possession Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia....
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening

2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
ROME, GA
