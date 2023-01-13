Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Hit and run: SUV strikes teen bicylist in Chattanooga; Driver turns herself in later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces charges after police say she struck a teenager on his bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say she fled the scene, but turned herself in later Monday evening. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 20th...
wrganews.com
Man struck and killed by a train Sunday
A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The...
Action News Jax
‘Unfit for human habitation’: Children found in filthy home police said
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia have charged three adults after officials said they allowed several children to live in deplorable conditions. Floyd County police said they had received reports that there were children living in a home that was not suitable, WSB reported. When officers investigated they...
weisradio.com
Five Hurt in Two-Vehicle Collision Sunday in Gaylesville
Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening in Gaylesville. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the vehicles in the wreck included a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by a male resident of Summerville and a 2015 Dodge Charger, being driven by a female resident of Gaylesville.
WDEF
Developing: Hit and Run
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
WTVC
Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Police searching for missing woman
From WDEF in Chattanooga: The Cleveland Police Department says they’re on the lookout for 29-year-old Megan Marie Bowers. Family and friends say that her last known location was during the first week of December on Mouse Creek Road. Bowers has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” and...
Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs. Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.
North Georgia dam operated in emergency mode after gate got stuck open
GORDON COUNTY. Ga. — North Georgia officials confirmed there was some minor flooding after an issue with a dam gate on Tuesday morning. The Carter’s Dam had to operate in emergency mode for about an hour after a gate got stuck open, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The gate issue was resolved around 12:52 p.m.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
WTVCFOX
Judge sends case of deadly Christmas Day crash suspect to grand jury in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The suspect in the deadly Bradley County crash that claimed the life of a mother and father in Bradley County, and badly injured their three young sons, told a first responder "I didn't do anything wrong" in the moments immediately after the crash. That detail...
Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event
CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga — A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000. Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional...
WTVC
Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning
Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
WDEF
Carter’s Dam Stuck Open, Flooding to Occur
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A Carter’s Dam gate is stuck open, according to a press release by the Gordon County Government. They expect flooding to take place. Carter’s Dam is currently operating in Emergency Mode. Gordon County Government says actions are being taken to fix the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 17
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Douglas Alexander – DUI. Valori Atkinson – Revoked DL/Alias Capias. Brandon Evans – Possession Fentanyl, Tampering, Altering Plates, Possession Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia....
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
wrganews.com
West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening
2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 4