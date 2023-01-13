Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Casual Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a black bomber jacket and a Bengals themed shirt to Paycor Stadium ahead of Cincinnati's playoff showdown with Baltimore. The 26-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch video of his arrival below.
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman still not practicing. Here’s the latest
The Chiefs opened their work week without a member of their offense ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) would not practice. “We’re just going to back off him...
Wichita Eagle
2 Surprise Cuts That Would Give Broncos Enough Cap Space to Rebuild
The Denver Broncos enter the offseason in a decent position with regard to the salary cap. The Broncos are expected they will roll over more than $10 million from unused salary in 2022. With Denver's roster needs, that $10M won’t be enough to fill the holes before the NFL draft....
Wichita Eagle
Report: Lions’ Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Coaching Interest
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.
Wichita Eagle
How Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Has Such a Lasting Influence on Doug Pederson
Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Mike And Kyle Shanahan. Mike Holmgren and Andy Ried. These names each represent coaches and their disciples, a culmination of a mentor and student bond that has been a consistent staple of NFL coaching trees for decades. For the aforementioned Reid, his role as a...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade
As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
Wichita Eagle
National Analyst Doesn’t Think Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Bills Should Be in Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith is banging the drum for perceived inequities in the AFC divisional round. The managing editor thinks Bengals-Bills should be a neutral site affair, just like the AFC title game potentially could be. "There's really no reason at all that Bengals-Bills should...
Wichita Eagle
Gronk’s New Favorite Team? Patriots Ex Joins ‘Bills Mafia’
For the Buffalo Bills, for years, Rob Gronkowski was an AFC East thorn in their side. "OK, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up,'' Gronk said as he recently made an appearance on the "New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again.''
Wichita Eagle
‘Sloppy’ Bills Drop in Power Rankings as Bengals Matchup Looms
With a ticket to the AFC Championship on the line, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. It is a rematch from the cancelled Week 17 game, in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital and traveled back to Buffalo after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks S Jamal Adams: Pete Carroll Provides Rehab Update
While Jamal Adams has taken a positive step forward in his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, the star safety has a difficult road remaining in front of him to get back on the football field for the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking with reporters in his final press conference of the...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Fortson designated as ‘return to practice’ from IR
The Chiefs could have two offensive weapons back in the mix Saturday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) have been designated as “return to practice” from the NFL reserve/injured list. The designation officially opens a 21-day...
Wichita Eagle
A Massive Disparity on Defense
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
Comments / 0