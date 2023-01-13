ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic

Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 3): Flour Girl & Flame

It’s as important as ever to support the amazing collection of local restaurants that we have in our beautiful city. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 amazing restaurants. Try just one of these every week and you’ll have visited them all by the end of 2023.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago

Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
MUKWONAGO, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Duck tale: An exotic bird somehow wound up in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Mandarin duck has been spotted in Milwaukee. The Mandarin duck is native to eastern Asia, and is commonly found in Korea, eastern Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan. They live in forests near wetlands such as rivers, streams, bogs, marshes, swamps and freshwater lakes. The Mandarin duck typically live to be six or seven years old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee

MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Old Plank Road Segment

Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Old Plank Road Segment, which is right off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County just east of the Old Wade House.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Austin

Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Austin is a 2.5-year-old energetic, large, floofy boy. He LOVES to play!...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
RACINE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Monthly FoodShare Payments to Be Cut Substantially Starting in March

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. FoodShare emergency allotments will end after February due to changes in federal law. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, FoodShare recipients have received an...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy