shepherdexpress.com
Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic
Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 3): Flour Girl & Flame
It’s as important as ever to support the amazing collection of local restaurants that we have in our beautiful city. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 amazing restaurants. Try just one of these every week and you’ll have visited them all by the end of 2023.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago
Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
Milwaukee museum to change its name to celebrate women, nonbinary people
The Charles Allis Art Museum will be known as the Sarah Ball Allis Art Museum from Jan. 26 through June 11.
spectrumnews1.com
Duck tale: An exotic bird somehow wound up in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A Mandarin duck has been spotted in Milwaukee. The Mandarin duck is native to eastern Asia, and is commonly found in Korea, eastern Russia, China, Taiwan and Japan. They live in forests near wetlands such as rivers, streams, bogs, marshes, swamps and freshwater lakes. The Mandarin duck typically live to be six or seven years old.
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
WISN
Billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot drawing falls on Friday the 13th
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.3 billion before Friday night's drawing. No one has won since October, and it's the second highest pot in Mega Millions history. However, the drawing happens to fall on Friday the 13th. "I think that today could turn it around....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Exploring the Ice Age Trail – Old Plank Road Segment
Washington Co., WI – Becoming rather fascinated with the Ice Age Trail. It’s right in the backyard for neighbors in Washington County. Below is a quick video exploring the Old Plank Road Segment, which is right off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County just east of the Old Wade House.
CBS 58
Work alongside the Crew! Brewers hiring game day staff for 2023 season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced they are hiring game day staff for the 2023 season. It's a unique opportunity to support the Brew Crew all season long at American Family Field. Game day seasonal staff are an integral part of the team, according to a news release...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Austin
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Austin is a 2.5-year-old energetic, large, floofy boy. He LOVES to play!...
wearegreenbay.com
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Michaleno’s Pizzeria opens at 4 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023
“My son sent me a text, “Friday the 13th a great time to open up,” and I said, “Ha, ha. Never thought of that, I started dating your mom on Friday April 13, 1979. It’s a day of good luck,” said Herbert. Originally the locally...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter road salt seeping into drinking water, researchers say
The Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan source drinking water for about a million people in southeast Wisconsin. Researchers say salt from winter storms is seeping into it and, ultimately, into your home.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
CBS 58
City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Monthly FoodShare Payments to Be Cut Substantially Starting in March
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. FoodShare emergency allotments will end after February due to changes in federal law. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, FoodShare recipients have received an...
