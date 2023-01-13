ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Young Detroit designers head to New York Fashion Week

Get ready to see the future of fashion take the runway by storm. A group of talented youth designers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan are set to showcase their designs at New York Fashion Week in February. Shawn Woodward and Robert Robinson, two of the youth...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Reserve your spot to have traditional tea at this historic Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR – Fancy a traditional afternoon tea?. The Kempf House Museum will be opening its doors for an elegant and traditional afternoon tea the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building formerly owned by beloved local music teachers Reuben and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Apparel company to launch Detroit Kronk Gym shirts in select Meijer stores

DETROIT – Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC has launched its first retail product line in select Meijer stores, which includes exclusive Detroit Kronk Gym shirts. Legendary Detroiter, International Boxing Hall Of Fame, and World Hall of Fame coach Emanuel Steward founded Kronk gym, which was run out of the basement of the oldest rec centers in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate looking for team members

ANN ARBOR – One of Tree Town’s favorite ice cream shops is looking for new teammates for its Ann Arbor and Brighton locations. Blank Slate opened its doors at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Within days it sold out of its interesting and rotating menu of ice cream, sorbet and non-dairy flavors. It has remained popular among students, visitors and townies. In 2020, Blank Slate expanded into a second spot located in Brighton, a city about 19 miles north of Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy Huron River

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:13 a.m. on the Huron River on Tuesday morning that a dog had gotten stuck on the ice. According to the dog’s owner, the brown lab mix named Frankie had become stranded after she chased a swan onto the ice while playing fetch with her owner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor SPARK announces 2023 schedule of CEO Podcast

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK has announced the relaunch of the Conversations on Economic Opportunity (CEO) podcast. The podcast series is hosted by Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO, and features conversations with key leaders of business, government and academic institutions. “The CEO Podcast is an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bagel at these Ann Arbor spots for National Bagel Day

ANN ARBOR – Sunday was National Bagel Day! Whether you’re a butter purist or like a schmear of cream cheese, we can all agree that the bagel is an almost perfect food. It can be eaten on its own or used to make sandwiches of all types. Eaters can have it whole or sliced; cold or toasted; naked or smothered in whatever they want. It can be part of breakfast, lunch or just as a smack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How 1K broken fire hydrants across Detroit could be putting your home, business at risk

DETROIT – There are more than 1,000 fire hydrants that are out of commission across Detroit and they could be putting your home or business at risk. Local 4 was able to access some city records that are not shared with the public and found out that there are 1,300 broken hydrants across the city. According to a tip, many are not working because of vandals. Thieves are after the brass threads on hydrants, and they bring them to scrap yards.
