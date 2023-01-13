Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Young Detroit designers head to New York Fashion Week
Get ready to see the future of fashion take the runway by storm. A group of talented youth designers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan are set to showcase their designs at New York Fashion Week in February. Shawn Woodward and Robert Robinson, two of the youth...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Reserve your spot to have traditional tea at this historic Ann Arbor home
ANN ARBOR – Fancy a traditional afternoon tea?. The Kempf House Museum will be opening its doors for an elegant and traditional afternoon tea the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building formerly owned by beloved local music teachers Reuben and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit comes in 6th on Orkin’s annual ‘Top 50 Bed Bug Cities’ list
Orkin released their annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities and Detroit dropped two spots and ranked number six. Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing also made the list. Orkin ranked Chicago as number one followed by New York City and Philadelphia. In a release, Orkin says they based their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Members want refunds after gyms in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills abruptly close
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The abrupt closure of two popular gyms in Oakland County at the end of 2022 has left members confused -- especially those who just signed deals last month. On Dec. 29, 2022, AKT Royal Oak and AKT Rochester Hills both announced that they will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Apparel company to launch Detroit Kronk Gym shirts in select Meijer stores
DETROIT – Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC has launched its first retail product line in select Meijer stores, which includes exclusive Detroit Kronk Gym shirts. Legendary Detroiter, International Boxing Hall Of Fame, and World Hall of Fame coach Emanuel Steward founded Kronk gym, which was run out of the basement of the oldest rec centers in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Detroit responsible for freeway cleaning after $650K deal with MDOT
DETROIT – Expect the freeways to be cleaner now that the city will be responsible for freeway cleanup within the limits of Detroit. A $650,000 agreement has been made with MDOT that will allow the city to take matters into its own hands. “We live here, and it didn’t...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everything we know after mother, 2 young sons freeze to death in Pontiac woods
PONTIAC, Mich. – More and more details have continued to emerge after Oakland County deputies found a Pontiac mother and her two sons in a field after they froze to death over the weekend. Here’s everything we know about this case. Mother, 3 children identified. Officials said the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate looking for team members
ANN ARBOR – One of Tree Town’s favorite ice cream shops is looking for new teammates for its Ann Arbor and Brighton locations. Blank Slate opened its doors at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Within days it sold out of its interesting and rotating menu of ice cream, sorbet and non-dairy flavors. It has remained popular among students, visitors and townies. In 2020, Blank Slate expanded into a second spot located in Brighton, a city about 19 miles north of Ann Arbor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy Huron River
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:13 a.m. on the Huron River on Tuesday morning that a dog had gotten stuck on the ice. According to the dog’s owner, the brown lab mix named Frankie had become stranded after she chased a swan onto the ice while playing fetch with her owner.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cousin who threw Eastpointe teen Zion Foster’s body in dumpster released 10 months after sentencing
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The cousin of missing Eastpointe teenager Zion Foster has been released from custody less than one year after being sentenced for lying to police about throwing her body in a dumpster. Jaylin Brazier, 23, of Detroit, appeared in court March 30 to accept a plea deal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Members demanding their money back after Royal Oak’s AKT Fitness abruptly closed its doors
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A popular Royal Oak fitness destination shut down abruptly, and members want their money back. AKT fitness studio made the surprising announcement on Instagram just hours after members were in a busy group class last month. Some members told Local 4 that they had just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor SPARK announces 2023 schedule of CEO Podcast
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK has announced the relaunch of the Conversations on Economic Opportunity (CEO) podcast. The podcast series is hosted by Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO, and features conversations with key leaders of business, government and academic institutions. “The CEO Podcast is an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bagel at these Ann Arbor spots for National Bagel Day
ANN ARBOR – Sunday was National Bagel Day! Whether you’re a butter purist or like a schmear of cream cheese, we can all agree that the bagel is an almost perfect food. It can be eaten on its own or used to make sandwiches of all types. Eaters can have it whole or sliced; cold or toasted; naked or smothered in whatever they want. It can be part of breakfast, lunch or just as a smack.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman picking up trash in neighborhood found unclaimed handgun in street on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman out cleaning up her Detroit neighborhood was stopped in her tracks by the sight of a deadly weapon lying in the street. The woman says someone decided to throw away a gun with no regard for the safety of others, including children who could have found it and picked it up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police describe what led to mother, 2 young sons freezing to death in Pontiac woods
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County officials have provided more details and a timeline of the events that led up to a mother and her two young sons freezing to death in a Pontiac wooded area. Mental health crisis. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said family members recently noticed that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How 1K broken fire hydrants across Detroit could be putting your home, business at risk
DETROIT – There are more than 1,000 fire hydrants that are out of commission across Detroit and they could be putting your home or business at risk. Local 4 was able to access some city records that are not shared with the public and found out that there are 1,300 broken hydrants across the city. According to a tip, many are not working because of vandals. Thieves are after the brass threads on hydrants, and they bring them to scrap yards.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New questions surround death of mother, 2 sons who froze to death in Pontiac field
PONTIAC, Mich. – New information surfaced in the horrifying case that continues to unfold in Pontiac as the brother of the woman found in the cold with her two young children spoke out about what occurred and how mental illness played a role. The family of Monica Cannady said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downriver works to reinvent itself through new businesses, downtowns, waterfronts
On a cold afternoon in December, Local 4 photog (and fellow coffee drinker) Norm Fairhurst and I were driving through downtown Wyandotte. It was all part of our research for a story on Downriver development, recreation and new regional business. Suddenly, I saw the word “patisserie” on a storefront. And...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two young boys were found frozen to death over the weekend in a wooded area in Pontiac, and a 10-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital, police said. UPDATE: Police describe what led to mother, 2 young sons freezing to death in...
Comments / 0