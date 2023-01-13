Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
Texas’ Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did not include...
NEWS10 ABC
01/17/2023: Slightly better Wednesday-and then things get VERY Active.
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. It was one of those days….things iced up quickly this afternoon when that area of rain moved in to the colder air trapped near the ground. There was even a bit of sleet. This has moved by-but temps will remain near freezing through this evening-so be careful. Just want to give you the heads up. The overall weather pattern is going to get very busy over the next 7-10 days. It starts Thursday with a more significant storm approaching.
Advocates call for Medical Aid in Dying Act to be passed in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Some lawmakers and advocates gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday calling for the Medical Aid in Dying Act to be reintroduced and passed this year. Among them was Cassandra Johnston who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in November. “I don’t wish a terrible death upon myself, should cancer win. I […]
TSA detected more guns at checkpoints in upstate New York in 2022
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers stopped 23 handguns at Upstate New York airport security checkpoints in 2022, an increase from 19 in 2021. This follows the nationwide trend, as TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints across the country, a spike from the 5,972 in 2021, according to the TSA.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
PD: Halfmoon man arrested on drug charges
State police arrested Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35 of Halfmoon on January 16. Ausfeldt was allegedly in possession of a hallucinogenic substance.
