Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing

By Laila Freeman
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who is wanted. The man hasn’t been seen since the middle of 2022, according to officials.

Toby Ortiz was reported missing on January 3 and last seen in June of last year in Santa Fe.

Ortiz has an active arrest warrant for kidnapping and two misdemeanor warrants. Police said Ortiz is considered dangerous, and they don’t want anyone to try to approach him if he is seen.

Authorities suggest calling 911 or the Santa Fe Police Department at  505-428-3710 if you have any information about the missing person. Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt is also taking calls at 505-955-5265.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

