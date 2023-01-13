ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 43

Keith
4d ago

It’s already legal, you just have to play the only games they “let” you. Scratch offs, Texas lottery, all the other 20 types of tickets you can buy… if that’s not legalized gambling I don’t know what is. Also those scratch off vending machines should have lawsuits all around em. My kids can go buy em without anyone around at any grocery store or gas station. For whatever reason Texas legislators are too stupid to just let casinos and online betting happen so everyone that does it for the experience goes to surrounding states.

Reply
4
Jordan Mcintosh
4d ago

Yes...everybody goes to Louisiana and Oklahoma keep that money in texas...plus it will bring in jobs

Reply
6
Kevin Farrell
4d ago

I'm a huge gambler. I'd vote against this because with where they are located now I go every once in awhile. If they were in my backyard I'd go broke

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Sworn in, Assures Historic Property Tax Relief

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were each sworn in to office on Tuesday outside the state Capitol building in Austin during an inauguration ceremony. “I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan for their leadership,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks...
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Speaker open to resort-style casinos

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets that he is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. But don’t expect to find slot machines in 7-Eleven stores if casino gambling is legalized. “What I don’t want to see is to walk into...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues

Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texas Gamble Frenzy: The Sports Bets vs Casino War

The Texas legislature is currently considering the legalization of gambling, with strong lobby action from both sports betting groups and casino resorts. However, there is an important divide between them, and trust us, neither side is willing to meet the other group halfway. Sports Betting… but only on mobile?
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh practices

Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?

Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
TEXAS STATE
Radio Texas LIVE!

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Houston, TX, we don't have a problem. Straight outta Brownsville, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain...
HOUSTON, TX
radioplusinfo.com

1-18-23 texas man pleads guilty in romance scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Fola Alabi pleaded guilty in Rhode Island last week to conspiracy and money laundering. According to prosecutors, someone often posing as a general stationed overseas befriended women online, then gradually gained their trust by feigning romantic or personal interest before asking for money. The victims were from Rhode Island, Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be

Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy