It’s already legal, you just have to play the only games they “let” you. Scratch offs, Texas lottery, all the other 20 types of tickets you can buy… if that’s not legalized gambling I don’t know what is. Also those scratch off vending machines should have lawsuits all around em. My kids can go buy em without anyone around at any grocery store or gas station. For whatever reason Texas legislators are too stupid to just let casinos and online betting happen so everyone that does it for the experience goes to surrounding states.
Yes...everybody goes to Louisiana and Oklahoma keep that money in texas...plus it will bring in jobs
I'm a huge gambler. I'd vote against this because with where they are located now I go every once in awhile. If they were in my backyard I'd go broke
