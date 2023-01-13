Read full article on original website
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers’ homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said. The case against Solomon...
Storm Team 11: Foggy morning, milder afternoon
The air will remain rather soupy this morning as fog will remain thick in some areas through mid-morning. Given some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will trend milder with upper 50’s. Wet Thursday. Another storm system will evolve over middle and western Tennessee tonight and advance towards...
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona’s child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried...
