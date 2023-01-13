Read full article on original website
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
Jan. 18, 1842: Wayne County was established from part of Cabell County. It was named for General “Mad Anthony” Wayne, a Revolutionary War hero who later defeated Ohio Indian tribes at the 1794 Battle of Fallen Timbers. Jan. 19, 1818: The Virginia General Assembly established Preston County from...
WVNews
Mon Health System employee appointed to West Virginia Leadership Agency
Mon Health System is pleased to announce that Jennifer Nestor, Chief Nursing Officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, has been appointed as President-Elect of the West Virginia Organization of Nursing Leadership (WVONL). The WVONL exists to advocate for the profession of nursing and the future of healthcare to advance...
WVNews
WVCAN releases annual report on state coverage and service outcomes
The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released its Statewide Data Report for the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) which provided official service to 45 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal.
WVNews
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
WVNews
Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore's inauguration as Maryland's first Black governor on Wednesday will be punctuated with references to Black history, including an acknowledgement of the slaves who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol and the Baltimore native who became the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.
