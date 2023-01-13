Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Phyllis Elaine Seider, 68, of Goldthwaite
Phyllis Elaine Seider, 68 of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away January 8, 2023 in Killeen, Texas. She was born October 10, 1954 in Wichita Fallas. She married Melvin Seider August 25, 1971 in Hamilton, Texas. She was a member of Fist Baptist Church and a retired RN. Visitation will be Wednesday,...
koxe.com
James Teague, 88, of Brady
James Teague, 88, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. Heritage Funeral Home, Brady.
koxe.com
Milton Garrett, 86
Milton “Mickey” Floyd Garrett, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Early, Texas. A memorial service for Mickey will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Victory Life Church Brownwood. Mickey was born on December 3, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to...
koxe.com
Billie Marie Merryman, 93, of Abilene, formerly of Coleman
Billie Marie Merryman, age 93, of Abilene, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and fellowship from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service celebrating her life at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
Alan Ray Eaton, 73
Alan Ray Eaton, formerly of Brownwood, passed from this life on December 31, 2022, at the age of 73. Visitation will be Monday January 16, 2023 from 5 -7 pm at Brownwood Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Bangs Cemetery.
koxe.com
Betty Cupps, 71, of Santa Anna
Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Deborah Kay Kilgore
Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
koxe.com
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12, 2023. Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
HPU Women’s Club names Dr. Mitzi Lehrer as 2023 Yellow Rose Award recipient
Dr. Mitzi Lehrer, retired Howard Payne University faculty member, has been named the HPU Women’s Club’s 2023 Yellow Rose Award recipient. The recognition will be given at the club’s annual Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon, scheduled for Thursday, April 20. The event is sponsored by area businesses and friends of HPU and will be held in the Beadel Dining Hall of HPU’s Mabee University Center. Table sponsorships will be available for purchase on January 13.
Man ejected, killed in Eastland County ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was ejected and killed in an ATV crash in Eastland County Saturday evening. Robert Martin, 55, of Rising Star, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 376 outside of Cross Plains just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas […]
koxe.com
Reception Thursday for Newest President of Ranger College
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Ranger College will join for a special reception honoring the newest President of Ranger College, Mr. Derrick Worrels on Thursday, January 19th at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm. Mr. Worrels previously served as the Senior Vice President of...
koxe.com
Weekly Sports Schedule for Brown County
Brownwood at Stephenville, 6/7:30 p.m. Early at Eastland, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Colorado City, 6:30/8 p.m. Gustine at Blanket, 5/6:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Lometa, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Cross Plains, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Sidney, 6/7:30 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. San...
What are the safest neighborhoods in Abilene?
It appears that most of these neighborhoods are on the outskirts of the city. I actually live in the Potosi area and have seen it grow immensely. In fact, it seems far south Abilene and far north Abilene has just blown up with growth. And, what's up with Impact? Do people still live there?
koxe.com
Rising Star Man Dies in ATV Crash
A man from Rising Star, Texas died as a result of an ATV crash. The deceased is Robert Carmel Martin, 55, of Rising Star. He was the driver and lone occupant of a 2003 Honda, Foreman S TRX 450, ATV-quad. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public...
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Abilene man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, online solicitation of child
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor charges after a family friend saw him meeting with a 12-year-old at a Winters park and alerted family members. The Winters Police Department said the 12-year-old minor “met” Ernest Martinez Jr....
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
colemantoday.com
City Council Meeting to Include Discussions on Animal Ordinances, Bridges Being Repaired, and Agreement for EMS Services
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/. 1. Call...
koxe.com
Lions Football Banquet Held Monday Night
The 2022 Brownwood Lions football season was celebrated Monday night with the annual Mother’s Club Banquet held at the Coggin Avenue Church Connection Center. The Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP Awards were give to Konlyn Anderson and Chance Jones, respectively. Scholarships were awarded to senior Lions. Two Deborah Ellis...
Family home fully engulfed in flames in late night blaze: Abilene fire
No occupants were inside any of the residences at the time of the fire, officials said.
