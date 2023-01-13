ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia considers state holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash

West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team. According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University […]
Lootpress

New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WOWK 13 News

HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
WVNT-TV

Bob Huggins honored by West Virginia State Legislature

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins was honored by the West Virginia State Legislature Tuesday morning. The State Senate, currently in its seventh day of session, congratulated Huggins on his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September. “There was an impromptu...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
Metro News

Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates

West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
