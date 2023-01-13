Read full article on original website
January 17 declared as Tucker County Day
On Tuesday, The West Virginia Senate approved a resolution that Jan. 17, 2023, would be designated as Tucker County Day.
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
Who was West Virginia’s first Governor?
West Virginia's statehood has been a more unique tale than most, which can be emphasized by the legislative talents of its first governor.
Conservationists meet with West Virginia legislators at state capitol
On Jan. 16, the West Virginia conservation community will be meeting with state legislators at the state Capitol Complex during the second annual Conservation Day.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WSAZ
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
West Virginia considers state holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash
West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team. According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University […]
New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
nomadlawyer.org
The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia
Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
What is a zipper merge and why don’t we use it in West Virginia?
Some states use something called a "zipper merge" to cut down to one lane on multi-lane roads, but West Virginia prefers the alternate "early merge."
HARDY coming to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first concert has been announced for the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia. The State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY is the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand Lineup on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 AM. Kelly Collins, the […]
The Health Plan donates to help stock West Virginia food banks
The Health Plan made a $360,000 donation to various West Virginia food banks to help restore their stocks and feed West Virginians.
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia.
West Virginia bill would bring back death penalty for murder
A bill that has been introduced during the West Virginia 2023 legislative session that would bring back the death penalty for first degree murder. The bill is currently in the House Judiciary under HB 2555. The death penalty would be for those that were sentenced for first degree murder of a first responder, or if […]
Morgan Messenger
A Capitol idea! WV Press invites you to show your pet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's "Babydog" clearly is the most famous dog in the state, but she is not the only pet connected to the State Capitol.
WVNT-TV
Bob Huggins honored by West Virginia State Legislature
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins was honored by the West Virginia State Legislature Tuesday morning. The State Senate, currently in its seventh day of session, congratulated Huggins on his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September. “There was an impromptu...
West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study, West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost. For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest. The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best […]
Is it legal to marry your cousin in West Virginia?
There are states where it is legal to marry a first cousin.
Metro News
Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates
West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
