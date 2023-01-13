Read full article on original website
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
cleveland19.com
New resource center for low-income Warrensville Heights residents
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s newest neighborhood opportunity center opened in Warrensville Heights Wednesday. Step Forward, located in the 4800 block of Richmond Rd., is the fourth center located in Cuyahoga County and replaced the center in Maple Heights. According to officials, Warrensville Heights was among the...
20 Northeast Ohio Catholic parishes set to welcome Ukrainian refugee families
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Russia’s war on Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, the United Nations says that more than 12 million Ukrainian families have fled their homes seeking refuge across the globe. Twenty of those families will soon call Cleveland home, as part of an outreach program spearheaded by the Catholic Charities - Diocese of Cleveland.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
cleveland19.com
New programs, grants helping Northeast Ohio seniors
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to several million dollars in grants, there are now four new programs aimed at helping senior citizens safely live in their own homes. The grants are from new private and public partnerships and will help seniors with food, home repairs and transportation. The Western Reserve...
Here’s what’s closed on MLK Jr. Day
MLK Day is a time for Americans to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and reflect on his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement. Falling on the third Monday in the month of January, it takes place Jan. 16 in 2023.
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth partners with schools to provide healthcare
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to expand health services, MetroHealth announced their partnership with Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District (CH-UH) to open a Wellness Center at Heights High School. The new Heights Wellness Center will offer services such as physicals, chronic disease management, care coordination, immunizations, mental...
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
Parma City Schools superintendent discusses recent John Muir Elementary School lockdown
PARMA, Ohio -- After shots were fired during criminal activity last Thursday (Jan. 12) on Broadview Road, nearby John Muir Elementary School was put under lockdown until the armed teenage criminal, who fled on foot, was apprehended without further incident. Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said ongoing training led...
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!
Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
Solon to approve new playground in honor of 4-year-old who died in 2022
Eight months after a 4-year-old boy died from a rare genetic disorder, Solon city leaders are expected to give the green light to a new playground in his honor.
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WKYC
Cleveland community continues to grieve after shooting leaves 4 people dead
Martin Muniz was detained at the scene of the deadly shooting. Among the victims were his father, sister, and nephew.
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!
Cleveland Water issues boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, plus parts of Strongsville and North Royalton
CLEVELAND — Officials at Cleveland Water have issued a boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, as well as in parts of Strongsville and North Royalton, following a water main break and a power outage. Residents are being advised to boil their water before using, or use bottled water. The...
