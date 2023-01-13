ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

New resource center for low-income Warrensville Heights residents

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s newest neighborhood opportunity center opened in Warrensville Heights Wednesday. Step Forward, located in the 4800 block of Richmond Rd., is the fourth center located in Cuyahoga County and replaced the center in Maple Heights. According to officials, Warrensville Heights was among the...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

New programs, grants helping Northeast Ohio seniors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to several million dollars in grants, there are now four new programs aimed at helping senior citizens safely live in their own homes. The grants are from new private and public partnerships and will help seniors with food, home repairs and transportation. The Western Reserve...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

MetroHealth partners with schools to provide healthcare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to expand health services, MetroHealth announced their partnership with Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District (CH-UH) to open a Wellness Center at Heights High School. The new Heights Wellness Center will offer services such as physicals, chronic disease management, care coordination, immunizations, mental...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy