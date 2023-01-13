Read full article on original website
Related
Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces Funding for Iowa State University (ISU) Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) Project
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 17, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $40 million in funding to help complete Phase 2 of Iowa State University (ISU)’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL). The Governor has also proposed in her budget an additional $20M from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund (RIIF)...
KCCI.com
Governor's 'school choice' plan to cost $341M each year once fully phased in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is making a third attempt to passa plan that would use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. This year's plan (HSB 1/SSB 1022) is much more expansive than the past two bills she's proposed. Her previous plans failed to get enough support in the Iowa House needed to become law.
Overflow crowd showed up to talk about governor’s school funding plan change
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans had their first chance to publicly weigh in on Tuesday on Governor Kim Reynolds’ newest and broader version of education savings accounts for private schools. Legislators held a 5 p.m. public hearing in the old Supreme Court chambers for anyone who had the ability to attend at the Iowa Statehouse […]
rcreader.com
Iowa Women’s Foundation Distributes $360,000 in 2023 Grant Funding
CORALVILLE, IOWA (January 18, 2023) — The Iowa Women’s Foundation presented grant funds to 23 recipients from across the state at a check presentation event on Wednesday, January 11, at the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville. Grantmaking serves the Foundation’s longstanding mission to shatter barriers to economic self-sufficiency faced by Iowa’s women and girls every day, and this round of grantmaking was the largest to date.
Fairfield Sun Times
Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies
Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
KBUR
Proposed bill would reinstate the death penalty in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A new bill proposed in the Iowa Senate would reinstate the death penalty in Iowa. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that the bill would allow a death sentence for murder in the first degree when it involves the kidnapping or sexual abuse of children. The bill was...
rcreader.com
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
KCCI.com
Iowa House Republicans push to exempt 'school choice' bill from key administrative rule
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Republicans are proposing a change that would exempt the governor's new school choice proposal from a key administrative rule. Iowa House Rule 32 requires that all bills that "appropriate money" go through the Appropriations Committee. All bills that pertain to the "collection of taxes and fees" are required to go through the Ways and Means Committee.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
kmaland.com
Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill
(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
KBUR
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
Des Moines, IA- A new survey says that Iowa is the number one state in the US for driving. Radio Iowa reports that a survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last. The study is...
Lawmakers Reintroduce Phone Bill
(Des Moines, IA) Six Iowa lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to ban drivers from using their phones while in motion. Both chambers in last year’s Legislature supported the bill, but the proposal stalled out. The new bill would ban drivers from using their phones except in a hands-free or voice-activated mode.
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa
From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
1380kcim.com
MidAmerican Energy Foundation Awards Nearly $300,000 To Western Iowa Projects
The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has announced over $1.5 million in charitable contributions to projects throughout the state, including nearly $300,000 in west-central Iowa. The foundation, which is funded through MidAmerican Energy’s shareholders, distributes awards quarterly through CARES, the MidAmerican corporate citizenship program. The City of Fonda was selected to receive $5,000 to fund the installation of new bleachers at the community’s baseball and softball fields, the City of Odebolt was awarded $10,000 for a new pool liner at the Odebolt Pool, and Webster County Conservation received $25,000 to create a new youth learning and discovery center. One of the largest 2022 contributions was $250,000 to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to purchase the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Monona County to establish a public 1,776-acre reserve. MidAmerican Vice President of Economic Connections Kathryn Kunert says, “MidAmerican is more than a reliable partner that provides essential energy services. We also partner with the communities we serve by supporting them through our corporate citizenship. That includes corporate giving and thousands of employee volunteer hours each and every year.” A complete list of the foundation grants is included below.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Raccoons Are A Focus This Year For Iowa Farmers
A new year means a new legislative session. The 90th General Assembly convened for the 2023 session Last Monday, January 9th. Going into this session, Iowa Farm Bureau is prioritizing protecting landowners and property taxpayers, addressing Iowa’s veterinary care workforce shortage, and wildlife management. What kind of wildlife management...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Comments / 0