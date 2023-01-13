Read full article on original website
Another storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a wet day across the state, but it really depends on location whether there is snow or rain falling to the surface. To the north and west, along with higher elevations, snow continues to accumulate as temperatures are right around freezing. To the south, east, and even across the Rio Grande Valley, […]
Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her annual State of the State address to a room full of House and Senate lawmakers on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. Speaking for nearly an hour, the Governor outlined a series of investments she […]
Another winter storm on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
More snow, rain and wind across New Mexico Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to mountain snow showers and valley rain showers for the Tuesday morning commute. Scattered snow and rain will continue throughout the day, as a storm crosses the Rockies. Roads will be snow-covered and slick in the mountains, northwest NM, and southern Colorado.
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
Snow-packed, icy roads Monday for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out...
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
Breezy and cooler overnight, more rain and snow Monday
We began an active weather pattern Sunday, and it will stay that way for awhile! Our first of several winter storms arrived earlier Sunday blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavier mountain snow, and now some cooler temperatures. We’re already 15° cooler compared to Saturday night. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″. Wolf Creek collected 14″ of fresh powder. Otherwise, parts of the Jemez Mountains saw 2-4″. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow. We’re now catching a break overnight tonight with a lull in the rain and snow. Then more is on the way Monday late morning through the evening commute for the western half of the state, including the ABQ metro. More scattered snow showers are expected with lighter accumulations over the higher terrain.
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
High winds, rain, snow, and colder temps tonight
Our first of several winter storms has arrived this afternoon blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavy mountain snow, and now colder temperatures. We’re already 15-20° cooler compared to Saturday evening. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″ and we’re not done yet. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow.
Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue to go towards the economy, education
Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
Another storm brings snow and rain through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning there are snow showers in the west mountains, along I-40 between Grants and Gallup, and some light snow around the Sandias and east mountain area. Southern New Mexico is under light rain in the lower elevations around I-10 and light snow in the southern Gila and Sacramento Mountains.
Man who led New Mexico police on 40-mile chase takes plea deal
Why you may receive a much lower income tax refund this year
It's officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season.
