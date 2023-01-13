ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Sewage spill leads to closure of San Diego Bay and county coastline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several beaches and bodies of water — including San Diego Bay — remain closed today owing to sewage spills, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. The new beach management actions were announced late Monday, and include the closures...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Save Starlight hosts fundraises for repair of Starlight Bowl, Jan. 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local San Diego organization will hold a fundraiser to raise money for the repair of the Starlight Bowl Theatre in Balboa Park. The Starlight Bowl shut down in 2011 when the owners declare bankruptcy. San Diego officials recently received $500,000 in federal cash that could be the needing seed fund for a multi-million dollar renovation of the once-iconic Balboa Park Starlight Bowl open air theatre. The theater is in deep disarray, with a decaying stage and plant life growing from the seating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDSU falls 76-67 to New Mexico at Viejas, snapping Aztecs 16-game home win streak

The No. 23 Aztecs fall short 76-67 to New Mexico in a highly anticipated Mountain West matchup at home Saturday night in front of a packed house. Matt Bradley and Adam Seiko lead the pack for the Aztecs, scoring a combined 27 points.. but it wasn’t enough to overcome the powerhouse Lobo duo Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.. as they would go on to score a combined 71 points.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kusi.com

San Diego flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Fashion Valley where flooding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Seven people rescued from San Diego River following strong rains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Seven people were rescued Monday from the rain- swollen San Diego River, but none suffered any injuries. Just after 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department’s swift water rescue team responded to the area of the river near 4700 Pacific Highway. Once crews arrived,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon launches emergency response alternative program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of El Cajon launched a medical response program in attempt to ease strain on the city’s emergency response teams. The program is meant to provide different levels of care depending on the emergency. This program was made into an added service when...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Officer involved shooting in El Cajon leaves one dead

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police have been involved in a shooting that left an armed suspect wounded in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in Crest, east of. El Cajon. The suspect later died in the Sharp Grossmont hospital. No other injuries were reported.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Father of Maya Millete takes stand during preliminary hearing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The father of a missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband testified today that while searching for his daughter, her husband falsely claimed she was in an upstairs bedroom at their home. Pablito Tabalanza testified that two days after his daughter, May “Maya”...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

The Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, the nation honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January, 15, 1929. Sunday would have been his 94th birthday. Now retired KUSI personality honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in one...
