SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local San Diego organization will hold a fundraiser to raise money for the repair of the Starlight Bowl Theatre in Balboa Park. The Starlight Bowl shut down in 2011 when the owners declare bankruptcy. San Diego officials recently received $500,000 in federal cash that could be the needing seed fund for a multi-million dollar renovation of the once-iconic Balboa Park Starlight Bowl open air theatre. The theater is in deep disarray, with a decaying stage and plant life growing from the seating.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO